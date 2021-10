Legislation (S.191/A.5459) Authorizes Credit Unions to Participate in the Excelsior Linked Deposit Program to Help Borrowers Obtain Reduced Rate Financing on Loans. Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.191/A.5459) authorizing credit unions to participate in the Excelsior Linked Deposit. In the past 35 years as New York has shifted from a manufacturing to a service economy, some of the largest companies in the state have downsized, forcing many individuals to become self-employed. Credit unions have responded to the needs of their members and communities by offering business loans.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO