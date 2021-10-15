CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Truist nears finish line on merger integration

By Allissa Kline
American Banker
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruist Financial is inching closer to completing the integration process that began nearly two years ago with the merger of BB&T and SunTrust Banks. The company’s branch count continues to dwindle, non-branch office space keeps shrinking, and customer contact centers, ATMs and digital payment systems have all been upgraded. As of...

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

Regions says it’s open to more nonbank acquisitions

Regions Financial, which has made two deals to buy nonbanks in recent months, is on the lookout for more such acquisitions as it seeks to diversify its revenues. The $156.1 billion-asset company completed its purchase of home-improvement lender Enerbank USA earlier this month, adding about $3.1 billion in loans. In October, the Birmingham, Alabama, bank announced a deal to acquire commercial real estate lender Sabal Capital Partners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
American Banker

Citizens Financial eyes more wealth management acquisitions

Citizens Financial Group in Providence, Rhode Island, is in the midst of three acquisitions, but it’s still eyeing more deals, particularly in wealth management, said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. Another wealth management acquisition would add more fee revenue and also help to accelerate Citizens’ strategy of capturing more...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Law.com

Mergers & Acquisitions

This article will help the trusted lawyer frame issues for the family and consider what specialty outside advisors should be added as key players on the team. Dealmakers must be ready to examine relevant ESG matters pre-transaction. They not only have the potential to impact the value and price of the acquisition, but increasingly, ESG matters are determining whether the deal should go forward at all.
CELEBRITIES
thebalance.com

What Is a Merger?

A merger is a combination of companies of about the same size that results in a new company. In a merger, the two companies blend their assets and liabilities. Mergers can involve more than one company, but most often they involve just two companies. Let’s explore some of the reasons why companies may merge, and what it means for shareholders.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Financial#Bb T#Suntrust Banks
American Banker

M&T, awaiting Fed’s approval of merger, unveils reinvestment plan

M&T Bank pledged billions of dollars Monday to low- and moderate-income neighborhoods as part of a reinvestment plan tied to its pending acquisition of People’s United Financial. The Buffalo, New York-based company said it will provide $43 billion in loans, investments and other financial support to communities in need throughout...
BUFFALO, NY
American Banker

Goldman CEO gets special bonus months after pay cut

Goldman Sachs Group is awarding a special bonus to Chief Executive David Solomon just months after docking his pay for the bank’s role in a corruption scandal. Solomon and his top deputy, John Waldron, stand to gain more than $50 million, based on Goldman’s current share price, if the firm meets certain performance targets, according to a regulatory filing Friday. The board said the plan was put in place to “enhance retention in response to the rapidly increasing war for talent.”
BUSINESS
American Banker

Wells Fargo promotes Kristin Lesher to head of middle-market banking

Wells Fargo has named Kristin Lesher, a 21-year company veteran, as its new head of middle-market banking. Lesher, whose appointment is effective immediately, has led Wells’ middle-market banking operations on the East Coast since 2018. She will report to Kyle Hranicky, who was promoted from the same role in September to become CEO of Wells Fargo’s commercial banking division.
BUSINESS
American Banker

What’s behind Raymond James’s $1.1 billion deal for Pittsburgh bank

With its $1.1 billion cash-and-stock acquisition of TriState Capital Holdings, Raymond James Financial could deploy its bank’s relatively low-cost deposits into more high-yielding loans, fueling growth at a time when interest rates remain stubbornly low andprofits from lending have narrowed. Raymond James Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly said the $12.2...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Milford Daily News

YOUR MONEY: A post-merger integration strategy is critical to due diligence

The success of an acquisition is directly tied not only to the terms of the deal, but also to the ability to successfully “integrate” the transaction in a timely manner. While no two deals are alike, it’s wise to consider certain integration variables early and often in the due diligence process to increase the probability of success. Taking these steps can help achieve the deal thesis and create the value desired.
MARKETS
American Banker

First Horizon won’t weaken standards to boost loan growth, CEO says

First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan says he refuses to lower underwriting standards to match rivals’ loan growth, expressing optimism about credits in the works at the Memphis, Tennessee, company. Loans grew by 1% at First Horizon in the third quarter compared with the prior quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans.
MEMPHIS, TN
American Banker

Stripe buying Recko to improve payment accounting

Stripe is furthering its push beyond its core business of enabling online payments, agreeing to acquire Recko, a firm that sells software that tracks business' financial health. The Bangalore, India-based Recko automates reconciliation, or comparing a firm's internal sales log to its bank statement to confirm accuracy and track cash...
BUSINESS
Buffalo News

Jacobs urges FTC to act on Tops merger as financing deadline nears

The clock is ticking on Tops Markets' plan to merge with Albany-based Price Chopper/Market 32. The deal, first announced in February, still needs clearance from federal antitrust regulators, but the deal now is coming up on another important deadline: the expiration on Nov. 8 of a commitment by lenders to finance the deal.
BUFFALO, NY
American Banker

Sneak peek at Wells Fargo’s mobile app overhaul

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf hinted during the company's recent earnings call of plans to roll out a new consumer mobile app at the beginning of next year. “We're executing on our work to simplify our products and build compelling offerings tailored to different customer segments,” he said. Michelle Moore,...
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Raymond James cheers Business First Bancshares results with double upgrade

Shares of Business First Bancshares rose 2.5% in premarket trades Monday after Raymond James upgraded the stock by two notches, to strong buy from market perform, on the heels of the lender's third-quarter results. Analyst William J. Wallace IV set a price target of $33 and cited the bank's net interest income and loan growth of 8%. "We were pleased to see core trends continue to improve at the bank, and as loan growth looks to be more than just pent-up demand, we are increasing our core growth expectations," Wallace said. "We expect Business First will continue to generate above-peer growth and anticipate continued improvement of profitability levels as the bank unlocks further benefits of scale and continues to diversify its loan portfolio into the attractive growth markets of Dallas and Houston." Business First Bancshares are up 27.5% this year, compared to a rise of 21% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
American Banker

Two fintechs give credit unions banking-as-a-service capability

Two technology vendors are working to adapt the banking-as-a-service model for credit unions. The BaaS model allows third-party institutions to partner with licensed banks to build new services for customers. Mbanq's credit union service organization will use application programming interfaces to take a similar approach to smaller credit unions. “Oftentimes,...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy