Note: Activision Blizzard is still under investigation by the state of California for serious harassment charges. Hallow's End has arrived in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, so you're covered for spookiness no matter where you journey in Azeroth! In WoW, the Headless Horseman is on the prowl in Razor Hill and Goldshire, and terrorizing the populace by setting fires, and it's your job to put them out. Or, you can challenge the Horseman himself in the Scarlet Monastery's Graveyard dungeon, with a chance to receive his mount if you prevail.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO