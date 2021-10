Once again, Smite’s annual spooky season event, The Reaping, is back and this time it just so happens to tie in with the release of the game’s new scary lady, Cliodhna. The event is included as part of today’s update and will run through November 1st. During that time, players can pick up new skins, free gems, and a variety of other rewards. Of course, there are shop discounts as well, and…because this is Hi-Rez and Titan Forge Games we’re talking about, the event also comes with its very own horror movie-themed trailer, featuring the developer staff. The kind of thing we’ve all come to expect from Hi-Rez. It can be viewed below.

