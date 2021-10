I don't know about you, but social media has become such a hotbed of controversy that sometimes I feel it's just not worth it to remain on the platforms. Although some of us have to use it for work, others just seem to feed off the negativity. And after last week's Facebook, What's App and Instagram outages, we saw firsthand what it can do to the American psyche. I mean, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lost around $6 BILLION dollars in just as many hours when his business went down. And America collectively freaked out for a few hours. Yikes.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO