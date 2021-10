BOISE - Health officials say that Idaho has reached its peak in the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. In a Tuesday briefing from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Director Dave Jeppesen says data indicates that it is likely that Idaho has reached the peak of its current surge in cases. Jeppesen pointed to consistently declining test positivity rates, which has been on the decline for four consecutive weeks, down to 10.6% for the week ending October 9.

IDAHO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO