Humpty Dumpty can wait. Someone call all the king’s horses and all the king’s men to see if they can put the Giants back together again. The biggest concern on an endless list of injuries is for quarterback Daniel Jones, who was entered into the NFL concussion protocol. But the Giants are facing at least one game without both running back Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay, barring miraculously fast recoveries.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO