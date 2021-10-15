Giants' Jabrill Peppers: Removed from injury report Friday

Opening Statement: Today we'll start our prep on the Panthers. Obviously, this is a good team, they've got a lot of talent on their team, but they play really as a cohesive unit on all three sides of the ball. (Panthers Head Coach) Matt (Rhule) does a good job organizing all three sides in terms of the theme of how they want to play. I'd say offensively, (Panthers Quarterback Sam) Darnold is doing a really good job being productive in the pass game as well as using his legs to extend plays. They've got very talented receivers who are always a shot threat. They're very good in situations. Think (Panthers Offensive Coordinator) Joe Brady does a really good job of mixing up what they're going to do and using the information he can gather pre-snap from you to go ahead and take advantage of what you give them.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO