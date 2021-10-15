CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Chase Claypool: All systems go for Week 6

 10 days ago

Claypool (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game...

Diontae Johnson On Claypool: ‘Chase Can Play Anywhere On The Field’

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster now out indefinitely, the offense has the task of figuring out how to replace his snaps at the wide receiver position, particularly in the slot. While his absence will obviously mean a bigger role for fourth-year James Washington, the biggest question isn’t so much who plays more, but who plays in the slot.
Steelers stock up/stock down after win over the Broncos: Chase Claypool, offensive line post strong outings

Wins are more appreciated following a losing streak, so it was that the Steelers' 27-19 win over the Broncos came with little criticism from a fan base that endured three straight losing Sundays. The Steelers who spoke to the media echoed the sentiments of their fans. The team would eventually look at the plusses and minuses from Sunday that include the Broncos' late-game comeback. But for Sunday, everyone seemed content to enjoy the Steelers' second win of 2021, a win that kept Pittsburgh within striking distance in the AFC North standings.
Chase Claypool Says Improved Awareness Of Coverages Allowing Him To ‘Play Freely’ In Second Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Chase Claypool where they did last year because they saw in him the ability to do great things at the wide receiver position. While he is not without his flaws, he has already made good on his potential. He has caught 82 passes for 1214 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first 20 games, and is coming off of a career-best 130-yard game from Sunday.
Film Room: Chase Claypool’s Impact Goes Beyond The Stat Sheet

When looking back at the box score of the 23-20 OT win the Steelers pulled off Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks, one would initially think that WR Chase Claypool had a minimal impact on the game. Claypool finished the night with seven targets in the passing game, but only managed to bring in two of them for 17 yards. For all those who participate in fantasy football, the Seattle Seahawks defense posed an intriguing matchup for Claypool as the unit has been susceptible to giving up points in droves to the RB and WR position, making many believe in the fantasy community that Claypool poised for a big day at the office.
2021 Stock Watch – WR Chase Claypool – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
Report: NFL Head Coach Very Much On The Hot Seat

The hot seat reportedly continues to get warmer in Miami. According to a report from CBS Sports, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is very much on the hot seat in Miami right now. Flores, who is in his third year leading the AFC East franchise, could reportedly be coaching for...
