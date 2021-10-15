CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Unavailable Week 6

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Tranquill has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Baltimore due...

Bolts From The Blue

Drue Tranquill OUT vs. Ravens, Mike Willliams questionable w/ knee injury

In what shouldn’t come as a surprise, the Chargers will be without linebacker Drue Tranquill for this week’s game against the Ravens. On the Chargers’ final injury report for week six, Tranquill is the only player with an OUT desgination. Wide receiver Mike Williams and safety Nasir Adderley are both listed with QUESTIONABLE tags. Williams is currently dealing with an apparent knee injury while Adderley is dealing with a hip injury.
