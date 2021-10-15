Chargers' Drue Tranquill: Unavailable Week 6

In what shouldn’t come as a surprise, the Chargers will be without linebacker Drue Tranquill for this week’s game against the Ravens. On the Chargers’ final injury report for week six, Tranquill is the only player with an OUT desgination. Wide receiver Mike Williams and safety Nasir Adderley are both listed with QUESTIONABLE tags. Williams is currently dealing with an apparent knee injury while Adderley is dealing with a hip injury.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO