Alex Murdaugh knows he’s ‘going to prison’: lawyer

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Murdaugh has accepted that he faces time behind bars, his lawyer said Friday — blaming his secret drug addiction for him “doing these stupid, illegal things.“. “Look, he’s reconciled to the fact he’s going to prison,” attorney Dick Harpootlian told “Good Morning America” of the once-powerful member of one of...

nypost.com

Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Nancy Grace Believes Brian Laundrie’s Death Raises More Questions than Answers

In the case of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, many people feel as if there are many questions left unanswered. Nancy Grace is one of them. Nancy Grace is not happy with the answers that the public has been given regarding Brian Laundrie’s remains. A number of breakthroughs in the case have been announced this past week. It’s been announced that partial human remains have been discovered and a backpack belonging to Laundrie. The cause of death is still unknown. A forensic anthropologist is working on the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY

