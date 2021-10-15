Alex Murdaugh knows he’s ‘going to prison’: lawyer

New details have emerged in the case of Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper, a saga that began to unfold only after the scion of the prominent South Carolina legal family was booked on charges of orchestrating his own murder for $10 million in insurance money. Murdaugh is charged with obtaining property by false pretenses for allegedly swindling the family of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, out of $4.3 million in settlement money after she died at his house. On Saturday, police released documents detailing how exactly Satterfield died: She fell, and the blow to her head from the fall brought on a stroke and then cardiac arrest. Murdaugh allegedly encouraged her family to sue and then deposited the settlement money in a bank account he controlled. In addition to allegedly attempting to funnel life insurance money to his son, Murdaugh has been named a person of interest in the murders of his wife and son and been ousted from his law firm for allegedly siphoning millions into a fake bank account.

