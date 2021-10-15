CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Clears injury report Friday

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Wagner (knee) was removed from the injury report after logging a full practice Friday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Report: Seahawks releasing Tre Flowers

The Seattle Seahawks are releasing Tre Flowers after the cornerback requested to be dropped, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 26-year-old started 40 games for the Seahawks. Seattle selected Flowers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Flowers previously criticized the Seahawks’ defensive scheme following a...
NFL
Wenatchee World

‘It’s not something that shocks me anymore’: Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, Bobby Wagner react to Jon Gruden email controversy

Bobby Wagner said that the offensive nature of Jon Gruden’s emails that came to light this week has become all too familiar in today’s society. “It’s not something that shocks me anymore,” the Seahawks veteran linebacker said Wednesday. “Because you get it in so many different fields. It’s not just football. … It’s something that I feel people deal with, regardless of how you look or what you believe in. It’s something that happens all the time.”
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints at Seahawks final injury report: Multiple offensive starters ruled out

The New Orleans Saints take two steps forward and one step back on the injury front. On the offensive line, both Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy are both returning for Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. However, WR/KR Deonte Harris, QB/WR/TE/ST Taysom Hill, and RB/ST Dwayne Washington have all been ruled out. Rookie defensive end Payton Turner has also been ruled out with a calf injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Stays limited by foot injury

Metcalf (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. For the third week in a row, Metcalf has practice limitations due to a foot issue, and while his share of the offensive snaps Weeks 4 and 5 was a bit lower than normal, he still put up a combined 9-163-3 receiving line on 13 targets. There's seemingly no worry about his availability for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, but his status still should be watched as the week goes on to make sure he's out there Week 6. Assuming Metcalf ultimately suits up, he'll have to make do with a new quarterback for the first time in his career, as Geno Smith is slated to start under center with Russell Wilson (finger) likely out for the next month.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player

Hours before tonight’s Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints, the Seattle Seahawks are making a roster move. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Seattle is releasing veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, was in his second year with the Seahawks.
NFL
NBC Sports

Chris Carson, Bobby Wagner sit out practice Wednesday

Running back Chris Carson (neck) remained out of practice Wednesday as the Seahawks prepare to play their first game without Russell Wilson since 2011. “He went through the walk-through (Wednesday morning), but I think that we will hold him out today and bring him back (Thursday) and see how he does,” coach Pete Carroll said before practice for Sunday night’s game at Pittsburgh.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bobby Wagner impressed by strong debut for Seahawks rookie CB Tre Brown

The Seahawks had another frustrating loss on Sunday night, falling on the road 23-20 in overtime to the Steelers. As painful as it was, there were plenty of positive takeaways from the loss. Seattle showed a lot of heart battling back from a 14-0 deficit at halftime, aided by a dynamic rushing attack even without RB1 Chris Carson to lead it. The team also made several promising adjustments on defense, most notably some legitimate playing time for rookie cornerback Tre Brown. It was Brown’s first NFL game after spending several weeks on injured reserve and he played extremely well for a first-timer.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson Headed To IR & Other Seahawks Injury Updates From Pete Carroll's Friday Press Conference

News and notes from Pete Carroll's Friday press conference ahead of his team's trip to Pittsburgh. While Russell Wilson was able to do very limited work in practice the past two days, there was never any thought that the Seahawks' Pro-Bowl quarterback would play a week after having surgery on his right middle finger, and as expected, Wilson was ruled out for Sunday's night's game against Pittsburgh.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Pro Football 101: Bobby Wagner ranks No. 88 on the list of best NFL players ever

Editor's Note: Throughout the 2021 NFL season, Joe Posnanski will rank the 101 best players in pro football history, in collaboration with FOX Sports. Posnanski's list will be updated every week on the FOX Sports app, and he will publish a detailed look at all 101 players on Substack. Today in the countdown, Joe looks at two legendary linebackers, Bobby Wagner at No. 88 and Willie Lanier at No. 87.
NFL
chatsports.com

Rookie Report: Steelers Vs Seahawks

Throughout the season following each game I will be taking a look at the rookies and how they fared each week. This will consist of thoughts such as the positive and negatives from that game, areas to watch or work on and clips to support what I’m sharing. Hopefully, this will shed some insight on some things you may or may not have seen.
NFL
Yardbarker

Despite 2-4 Start, Bobby Wagner Confident Seahawks Will Turn Season Around

RENTON, WA - Over the past decade, few franchises have enjoyed greater sustained success than the Seahawks, who have won double-digit regular season games and made the playoffs in eight of the past nine seasons. But while slow starts have been rare during that span, Seattle's current standing with a...
NFL
FanSided

Seahawks Game Today: Seahawks vs Saints injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for week 7

The 2-4 Seahawks play the 3-2 Saints on Monday. Here is everything you need to know when Seattle takes on New Orleans on Monday Night Football. Of course, Seattle needs a victory to keep their slim postseason hopes alive but so do the Saints. New Orleans is second in the NFC South but a loss drops them two games behind the Buccaneers. The good thing is that if Seattle can win the NFC is so top=heavy currently that Seattle is still in playoff contention.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy