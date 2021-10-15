Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Clears injury report Friday

Metcalf (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. For the third week in a row, Metcalf has practice limitations due to a foot issue, and while his share of the offensive snaps Weeks 4 and 5 was a bit lower than normal, he still put up a combined 9-163-3 receiving line on 13 targets. There's seemingly no worry about his availability for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, but his status still should be watched as the week goes on to make sure he's out there Week 6. Assuming Metcalf ultimately suits up, he'll have to make do with a new quarterback for the first time in his career, as Geno Smith is slated to start under center with Russell Wilson (finger) likely out for the next month.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO