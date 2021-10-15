CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fake Metal Band Names Generated By Artificial Intelligence Could Fool You

By Taylor Linzinmeir
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 10 days ago
Stuck on what to name your new metal band? Don't worry, the artificial intelligence behind the Twitter account This Band Isn't Real has got you covered. The account, which has gained over 7,000 followers thus far, posts A.I.-generated metal band names and album...

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

David Bowie Estate Announces “Bowie 75” Immersive Audio Pop-Ups

In anticipation of what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, the David Bowie Estate has announced the launch of “Bowie 75.” Described as the beginning of a “year-long celebration,” two experiential pop-up shops will open, in London (at 14 Heddon Street) and New York (at 150 Wooster Street). Doors open from October 25 through late January.
CELEBRITIES
Brenham Banner-Press

David Bowie to make posthumous return with new album on 75th birthday

David Bowie's estate is to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year. The 'Suffragette City' hitmaker passed away two days after his 69th birthday in 2016, following a private battle with cancer, and would have been turning 75 on January 8, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from David Bowie, ‘Aladdin Sane’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’

What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
MUSIC
Jim Morrison
Jimi Hendrix
Amy Winehouse
case.edu

LIFT: “Art Identification with Artificial Intelligence”

Attributing paintings to specific artists is a complex task. What if artificial intelligence (AI) could help? Join an interdisciplinary team of students for a LIFT (Local Inspirational Figures Talk) about “Art Identification with AI” Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5 to 6 p.m. This discussion will be led by a team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ricky

Will Artificial Intelligence be a threat for humans in the future?

On 11th May 1997, a chess playing computer called Deep Blue defeated the world chess champion of that time, Gary Kasparov. Deep Blue became the first computer system to defeat a reigning world champion in a match under standard chess tournament time controls.
techacute.com

Can Artificial Intelligence Write a Book?

Could artificial intelligence (AI) write a novel in this time and age? The field of artificial intelligence has grown far beyond what is possible in a linguistic context. So much that humans are scared, they might get replaced. Artificial intelligence never fails to deliver. Unfortunately, it irritates us as well. Autocorrect always points out our mistakes. Is artificial intelligence becoming too much of a bother? Would it be such a shock one day to read a book that was written by artificial intelligence?
SOFTWARE
1077 WRKR

Jimmy Page Blasts Phil Collins’ Playing in Led Zep Live Aid Show

Jimmy Page has criticized Phil Collins’ contributions to Led Zeppelin’s performance at Live Aid in 1985. “We had two hours’ rehearsal, not even that, and the drummer (Collins) just could not get the beginning of ‘Rock and Roll,’” Page recalled during an appearance at The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival. “We were in real trouble so that was not very clever."
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Jimmy Page’s Favorite Band Little Feat to Play Kalamazoo

Lowell George and Little Feat were Jimmy Page's #1 choice for best American band in 1975. Their latest tour brings them to the Kalamazoo State Theatre in 2022. Sometimes getting fired can be the best thing that could ever happen. Frank Zappa famously terminated Lowell George from the Mothers of Invention in 1969, telling him to go start a band of his own. Their former boss helped the slide guitarist and three other Mothers get a record deal and the band immediately started crafting their own unique blend of music. Named after George's diminutive tootsies (but with an "a," like the Beatles), Little Feat "took California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie and more, stirred it into a rich gumbo, and has been leading people in joyful dance ever since."
KALAMAZOO, MI
Variety

David Bowie ‘75’ Pop-Up Stores Open in New York and London

In the five years since his death from cancer in January 2016, David Bowie’s estate has kept fans captivated with an extensive, tastefully curated series of reissues that have presented a vast amount of material in a non-overwhelming manner. Happily, that same approach is evident in the “Bowie 75” pop-up stores (so named for his 75th birthday in January of next year), which opened in London and New York on Monday. The locations function not just as stores — although there’s a bounty of T-shirts, vinyl, CDs, posters, stickers, hoodies and other swag — but also as a sort of mini-museum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Artificial Intelligence
Technology
Arts
Computers
Twitter
Music
Google
Rejoice Denhere

Artificial Intelligence in the World of Content Creation

A friend once asked me if I use artificial intelligence sites to write my articles. I told her I didn’t. At the time I wasn’t even aware that using AI for copywriting was a thing. My friend went on to recommend two sites she thought I could use. I was under a lot of pressure to meet deadlines and this seemed like the perfect solution. My friend is quite tech savvy and likes to keep up with latest developments so this was her way of helping me out.
Variety

Ed Sheeran Previews Each Song on His New Album With 14 YouTube Shorts

Ed Sheeran has given fans a preview of each song on his forthcoming album, “=” (Equals) via 14 YouTube Shorts ahead of its official release this Friday. According to the announcement, the 14 Shorts “encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in ‘Shivers,’ to having a solo dance party in ‘Be Right Now,’ to taking an outdoor shower in ‘Stop The Rain,’ playing a mini ukulele in ‘Sandman,’ and simply hanging out with his...
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

James Hetfield Recalls Metallica Recruiting a Different Singer

James Hetfield may be one of the most iconic frontmen in rock, but in Metallica’s early days the band actually tried to recruit a different singer. “A lot of [Metallica’s] early memories were celebrated with a band called Armored Saint, who were a fellow L.A. band back in the early ‘80s when we were getting started,” Hetfield explained during his “Road Dog Brothers” segment on the Mandatory Metallica channel on SiriusXM. “Obviously [Armored Saint’s] John Bush was a singer we got to know really well, and really, really tried to get him into the band as a singer.”
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

This TikToker Created the Most Impressive ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Light Display for Their House

Now you can actually feel like you're in Squid Game with this TikToker's impressive Halloween lights display!. TikTok user @JustinTheLightGuy is going viral for his creative display that pays tribute to the mega-popular Netflix series. Instead of the typical Christmas lights he puts on display at his home every year, he decided to switch things up and create a custom Halloween light show featuring the red light, green light game — complete with the creepy robotic doll and all.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Data Center Knowledge

Powering the Next Revolution: Artificial Intelligence

Smart Cities around the globe are relying on an ever expanding deployment of IoT devices coupled with forthcoming 5G wireless infrastructure and edge computing to bring new levels of management, coordination, service and information to their citizenry. The complexity of the systems used to bring IoT, 5G, and edge computing...
TECHNOLOGY
