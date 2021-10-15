CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scioto County, OH

16 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 10 days ago

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported only 16 new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,313 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 58 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,384 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 816 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,368 or 41.64% of the total population of the county (75,315).

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: 2 die, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and four injured — including a police officer — in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise, Idaho, police said. At a news conference, authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The majority...
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

US 'deeply alarmed' by reports of military takeover in Sudan

The U.S. expressed alarm on Monday over an apparent military coup in Sudan, shortly after the Biden administration’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa was in the country encouraging cooperation between civilian and military leaders of Khartoum’s transitional government. Thousands of protesters took to the streets after reports emerged...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Moderna says vaccine is safe for kids 6 to 11

On Tuesday, an FDA advisory committee is meeting on whether to greenlight Pfizer’s lower-dose vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old. And there’s the possibility of another vaccine for young children. Meg Oliver has the details.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower 'shocked' by company’s investment in metaverse

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen was “shocked” when she heard the company planned to hire 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the “metaverse,” a version of the internet based on virtual and augmented reality, when its money would be better spent on safety, she told British lawmakers Monday. “I was...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Transmission#Covid 19#Pandemic#Scioto#Odh
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
182
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy