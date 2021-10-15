CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, CT

Judge rules to allow crime scene photos in Todt trial

By Taylor Hartz
The Day
The Day
 10 days ago

A judge in Florida this week said certain crime scene photos from the Todt family killings will be allowed to be shown during Anthony Todt's trial, despite objections from his lawyers.

Todt's attorneys filed a motion to suppress last month, asking that certain photos of the family's "cadavers" not be allowed to be shown to jurors. The photos remained under seal by the court.

Public Defender Robert Wesley said in the motion, filed Sept. 15, that the photos "are shockingly and unduly prejudicial." Judge Keith Carsten said Tuesday that the jury will see the photos.

Former Colchester physical therapist Anthony Todt is charged in connection to the deaths of his wife, Megan, and their children Alek, Tyler and Zoe, as well as their dog, Breezy. The family members had been dead for weeks when they were found wrapped in blankets in a bedroom in their home in Celebration, Fla., on Jan. 13, 2020. Their bodies were significantly decomposed when they were found, according to medical examiners.

Todt faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty. He appeared this week in the Circuit Court for the Ninth Judicial District in Osceola County.

His lawyers filed a series of suppression motions last month. Judge Carsten ruled in favor of a few of them: Todt won't be required to wear handcuffs or be restrained during his trial; prosecutors won't be allowed to mention the fact that Todt means death in German; and references to "the victims' murder" or to "the murder scene" won't be allowed, according to court records.

Six evidentiary exhibits were reviewed by the court and entered into evidence Tuesday during the discussion of photos of the bodies.

Todt is expected to appear in court Oct. 18 for a status hearing. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to start Nov. 1.

Comments / 0

 

NBC News

Facebook whistleblower 'shocked' by company’s investment in metaverse

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen was “shocked” when she heard the company planned to hire 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the “metaverse,” a version of the internet based on virtual and augmented reality, when its money would be better spent on safety, she told British lawmakers Monday. “I was...
BUSINESS
