The season started and there was a lot of hesitation surrounding the Steelers. After defeating Buffalo in the opener on the road, excitement followed until a three game losing streak quelled all of that. But after two straight wins, Steelers fans are not sure whether it’s okay to feel good about the Steelers again. Hear all of that and more on this edition of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO