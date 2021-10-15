Christopher Robert Zeller Discusses the Importance of Selecting the Right Insurance Product

Increasing adoption of AI-enabled digital health technology and increasing focus to reduce clinical trial costs and duration are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital technology is a key factor driving global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market revenue growth. Increasing use of AI-enabled digital health technologies coupled with patient support platforms is expected to improve patient engagement and retention throughout study duration as well as after study termination, which is expected to propel revenue growth of the global AI-based clinical trial solution provider market. AI-enabled technologies are enabling data integration and interpretation along with evolutionary modelling and pattern recognition for gathering, normalizing, analyzing, and harnessing the growing volumes of data that fuel modern therapy development. Thus, AI and advanced analytics are considered as the digital technology that can potentially improve clinical R&D productivity and clinical outcomes, and this is expected to augment growth of global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market to a significant extent.
Comments / 0