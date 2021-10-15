Auto Parts Cleaning Machine Market By Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) and By Technology (Ultrasonic Cleaning Machine, Tub Spray Washers, Immersion Auto Parts Cleaning Machine) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Automotive start-stop battery is a kind of rechargeable battery that is working on a start-stop mechanism. By the principle of operation, an Automotive start-stop battery shut offs the engine automatically when the vehicle comes to a halt. Although, the automotive start-stop battery still powers all the other electrical systems and devices like as AC and the radio till the engine starts again. The engine gets started automatically by the automotive start-stop battery within a fraction of second when the brakes are released. Therefore Automotive Start-Stop Battery helps in reduction of total fuel consumption and enhancing the efficiency of the vehicle.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO