You know I love riding the El Paso Streetcar and this weekend you can not only ride the streetcar but you can do it for free and let it take you to the Día de los Muertos festivities on Saturday, October 23, in the Downtown Arts District. You can ride the streetcar for free from noon until 11 p.m. There will be a Dia de los Muertos parade from 4 to 5 p.m. and the streetcar will stop while that is going on.

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO