The Calvin and Hobbes Hardcover Box Set is still heavily discounted on Amazon, but it won't be for much longer. Get it now or you'll have to wait another year before this set drops in price again. For you LEGO enthusiasts, Best Buy is offering free gift cards on select LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and Technic building kits. PS5 owners can pick up a copy of Ratchet and Clank, one of the only true next-gen video games (and an excellent one at that) for only $34.99. Last and certainly not least, if you're looking for a budget gaming rig that can play games like Battlefield 2042 or Call of Duty: Vanguard, check out the RTX 3060 equipped Dell XPS gaming PC for under $1K. These deals and more below.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO