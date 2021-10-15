Pro-Trump protesters chant ‘f*** Joe Biden’ in front of a group of children

A group of Donald Trump ’s supporters chanted vulgar language at Joe Biden as he visited a group of young children at a Connecticut day care centre.

Mr Biden was at the Capitol Child Development Centre in Hartford, Connecticut to deliver remarks highlighting the proposed childcare subsidies in his Build Back Better infrastructure package.

As he arrived on Friday, a group of Trump-supporting protesters stood nearby, chanting “f*** Joe Biden” and “he’s not our President”.

When the president stepped outside to the centre’s playground roughly 15 minutes later, the expletive-filled shouting was still audible as Mr Biden posed for photos and received a tour of the play equipment from several of the children who were in attendance.

Similar vulgarities from Trump supporters were also on display as Mr Biden’s motorcade travelled to the centre from Hartford’s Brainard Airport, in the form of a banner which read: “Trump won, F*** Biden”.

The chant has made appearances at numerous public events in recent weeks as those participating have been egged on by conservative social media personalities such as Donald Trump Jr, the former president’s son.

The younger Mr Trump — who, unlike his father, has not been banned by most social media platforms — often shares such videos on his Twitter account.

Mr Trump told right-wing tabloid The Daily Caller last month that such incidents, including one at a NASCAR race in which an NBC reporter misheard the vulgar chant as “Let’s Go Brandon,” show that the state of the country under Mr Biden is “so bad that the media can’t run cover for him anymore”.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

As part of his trip to the state, Mr Biden also visited UConn’s campus in Storrs to attend the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

The Dodd Center is named not only for former Senator Chris Dodd, who served Connecticut for 30 years in the Senate but also named for his father, Thomas Dodd, a US Senator from Connecticut from 1959 to 1971.

The facility houses the papers of both Dodds, and includes the documents from the Nuremberg Trials, which Thomas Dodd led to investigate the Holocaust and Nazi war crimes.