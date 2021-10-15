CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Pro-Trump protesters chant ‘f*** Joe Biden’ in front of a group of children

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leDfL_0cSeaPoy00

A group of Donald Trump ’s supporters chanted vulgar language at Joe Biden as he visited a group of young children at a Connecticut day care centre.

Mr Biden was at the Capitol Child Development Centre in Hartford, Connecticut to deliver remarks highlighting the proposed childcare subsidies in his Build Back Better infrastructure package.

As he arrived on Friday, a group of Trump-supporting protesters stood nearby, chanting “f*** Joe Biden” and “he’s not our President”.

When the president stepped outside to the centre’s playground roughly 15 minutes later, the expletive-filled shouting was still audible as Mr Biden posed for photos and received a tour of the play equipment from several of the children who were in attendance.

Similar vulgarities from Trump supporters were also on display as Mr Biden’s motorcade travelled to the centre from Hartford’s Brainard Airport, in the form of a banner which read: “Trump won, F*** Biden”.

The chant has made appearances at numerous public events in recent weeks as those participating have been egged on by conservative social media personalities such as Donald Trump Jr, the former president’s son.

The younger Mr Trump — who, unlike his father, has not been banned by most social media platforms — often shares such videos on his Twitter account.

Mr Trump told right-wing tabloid The Daily Caller last month that such incidents, including one at a NASCAR race in which an NBC reporter misheard the vulgar chant as “Let’s Go Brandon,” show that the state of the country under Mr Biden is “so bad that the media can’t run cover for him anymore”.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

As part of his trip to the state, Mr Biden also visited UConn’s campus in Storrs to attend the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

The Dodd Center is named not only for former Senator Chris Dodd, who served Connecticut for 30 years in the Senate but also named for his father, Thomas Dodd, a US Senator from Connecticut from 1959 to 1971.

The facility houses the papers of both Dodds, and includes the documents from the Nuremberg Trials, which Thomas Dodd led to investigate the Holocaust and Nazi war crimes.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Chris Dodd
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mark Meadows says Trump will run in 2024: ‘If I were a betting man, I would go all in’

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, has predicted that Donald Trump would run for presidency again in 2024. “I don’t speak for [former] President Trump, but I do speak to him all the time, and I can tell you if I were a betting man, I would bet, I would go all in on the fact that he’s going to run,” the former Congressman told right-wing media organisation Breitbart News Network.Mr Meadows criticised the Joe Biden administration and added that Americans were not happy with the current government.“I go all over the country, and people are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chant#Protest Riot#Pro Trump#The Daily Caller#Nbc#The White House#Uconn#Senate
The Independent

Capitol riot commission chair says ‘no question’ Trump allies planned 6 January attack beforehand

The chairman of the House select panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol said on Sunday that Steve Bannon’s testimony is crucial to understanding the premeditated nature of the attack.Speaking with Margaret Brennan on CBS’s Face the Nation, Rep Bennie Thompson reacted to unearthed footage of Mr Bannon predicting chaos and “all hell” breaking loose at the event on a podcast just a day before 6 January.Ms Brennan then asked the chairman: “How premeditated was this attack?”“Well, there's no question,” said the committee’s leading Democrat, who added: “[T]he worst kept secret in America is that [former President]...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WREG

Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s willingness to confirm a president’s nominees took a downward turn during Donald Trump’s first year in office. And it has only gotten worse for President Joe Biden. About 36% of Biden’s nominees have been confirmed so far in the evenly divided Senate, a deterioration from the paltry 38% success rate […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The Independent

305K+
Followers
125K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy