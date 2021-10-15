CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber and Lyft sell ads on top of New York City taxis

By Ryan Deffenbaugh
Advertising Age
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems an uneasy alliance. On the rooftop of some yellow cabs, a digital billboard reads: "Your ad here. Contact [email protected]" Yep, the same ride-hailing app that helped upend the market for yellow cabs in the past decade is now in business with taxis. the San Francisco-based company reached a...

