The Dr Martens x Herschel Combs II Utility Boots are a winter-ready footwear style created in collaboration between the two brands to provide wearers with way to easily brave cold weather this season. The boots are constructed with Cordura Ballistic Nylon that will hold up in even the harshest of conditions and are paired with waterproof nubuck leather for the uppers. The boots are also paired with the quintessential AirWalk construction in the sole, which is communicated via the red and white pull tab on the upper section of the ankle.

APPAREL ・ 12 DAYS AGO