Amicus briefs are landing in the legal battle between the Department of Justice and Texas over the state’s abortion law, some of them filed by attorneys at Big Law firms. The lawsuit, filed last month by the Justice Department, is now before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of the Western District of Texas last week blocked the law. A panel of appellate judges on Oct. 8 granted an administrative stay against the preliminary injunction, meaning the law—which has effectively halted abortions in Texas for pregnancies in which a fetal heartbeat is detected—is now back in place.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO