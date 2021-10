MotoE, although not garnering as much attention as MotoGP, or even Moto2 or Moto3, for that matter, is certainly the premiere class when it comes to all-electric motorcycle racing. Ever since its debut in 2019, the MotoE's race bikes have been manufactured by Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica. In fact, recent news states that the company has extended its contract until the end of 2022.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO