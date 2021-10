Given the current restrictions on allowing visitors into the school, we will be hosting a WSHS Webinar on October 21, 7pm. Additional details will come out later, but wanted to put out a save the date. The webinar will consist of the WSHS Admin team sharing highlights and information regarding what is happening at WSHS. There will not be any direct teacher interactions. However, teachers have been and will be posting materials on their class Schoology pages to inform families about their classes. Many already have things posted and be sure to check out your student’s classes on Schoology by following the directions located on the SPS webpage at: https://www.seattleschools.org/student-portal/technology-supports-for-families/

