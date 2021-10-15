CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lili Bernard says she suffers panic attacks from alleged Cosby assault

atchisonglobenow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Lili Bernard and her lawyers, Jordan Merson...

www.atchisonglobenow.com

TheWrap

Bill Cosby Sued for $125 Million by Actress Lili Bernard

Actress Lili Bernard has sued Bill Cosby for $125 million, alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions starting in 1990. In court documents obtained by TheWrap that were filed Thursday, Bernard alleges that she first encountered Cosby on the set of “The Cosby Show,” where the comedian offered to mentor her acting career. The suit details how over the next several weeks, Cosby sought information about her life and promised to “feature her in a principle speaking role on ‘The Cosby Show'” if she “worked hard and followed his directions.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bill Cosby Sued By Alleged Victim Who Claims He Assaulted Her In 1990

He may have been released from prison due to a prosecution error, but Bill Cosby has several legal battles ahead of him. The entertainment legend has been facing off against accusations of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, rape, and drugging women. Throughout the years, dozens of women have come forward with their stories, and with each new tale, Cosby has maintained his innocence.
CELEBRITIES
inquirer.com

Bill Cosby accuser sues the comedian over alleged Atlantic City assault

A California woman is suing Bill Cosby in federal court, alleging that he raped and imprisoned her in 1990 in Atlantic City. Lili Bernard, who filed the suit Thursday, is one of 60 women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. Many of the women, including Bernard, could not file criminal charges against Cosby because of the statute of limitations.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
buzzfeednews.com

Actor Lili Bernard Has Filed A Lawsuit Against Bill Cosby For Allegedly Drugging And Raping Her In 1990

Lili Bernard, an actor who appeared on The Cosby Show and Seinfeld, is suing Bill Cosby for allegedly drugging and raping her in Atlantic City in 1990. “I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me,” Bernard said in a statement on Thursday. “Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain and shame every day of my life.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Bill Cosby
cbslocal.com

Bill Cosby Accuser, Lili Bernard, Files Civil Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accuser of Bill Cosby filed a civil lawsuit against the comedian Thursday. Lili Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her at the Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City in 1990. Attorneys for Bernard say Cosby coerced her to travel to Atlantic City from New York with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Bill Cosby Hit With Civil Suit From Rape Accuser

One of Bill Cosby’s alleged rape victims has filed a civil lawsuit, alleging the comedian drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990. Lili Bernard, who guest-starred on The Cosby Show, alleges Cosby coaxed her to Atlantic City as a young actress under the guise of a “mentoring relationship” and offers to be featured on the hit NBC show. There, he gave her a non-alcohol drink that made her pass out; she woke up with a naked Cosby on top of her, she alleges. “I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court, and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me,” Bernard said in a statement on Thursday. “Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain, and shame every day of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

‘I Suffer PTSD’: Actress Sues Bill Cosby, Alleging He Drugged and Raped Her

Actress Lily Bernard filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday, alleging that he drugged and raped her in 1990. “It’s surreal, it’s empowering. I’m grateful to my attorneys, to the activists, legislators and governor of New Jersey for allowing me this opportunity to hold Bill Cosby accountable for the life-altering sexual crimes he inflicted upon me,” said Bernard, sitting in between her two attorneys, on CNN Newsroom on Friday. “I’m grateful that I’m going to be able to present my evidence, testimony and witnesses in a court of law, and I’m hoping that my case will inspire other states to also pass the Adult Survivors Act so that other survivors across the nation can see their day in court and clearly since only 2 percent of rapists ever see a day behind bars, that evidence is that our criminal justice system is stacked against survivors.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Artist sues newly-freed Bill Cosby over 1990 NJ hotel encounter; Woman says she was drugged, raped

PHILADELPHIA — A prominent Bill Cosby accuser has filed suit Thursday against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Lili Bernard’s lawsuit comes just before the state’s two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires. Bernard tells The Associated Press she was prompted in part by Cosby’s recent […]
PHILADELPHIA, NY
