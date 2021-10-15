CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Was Jessica Chastain's One Condition For Doing Nude Scenes With Oscar Isaac

By Cydney Contreras
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jessica Chastain Explains Viral PDA Moment With Oscar Isaac. In HBO's Scenes From a Marriage, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac bared it all—in more ways than one. In the limited series, the Zero Dark Thirty and Ex Machina stars were emotionally and physically vulnerable with each other, often crying and...

