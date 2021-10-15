This Was Jessica Chastain's One Condition For Doing Nude Scenes With Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming film Dune and to show off his guitar-playing skills. Isaac talked about his role as Duke Leto Atreides and how he “walked in beard first” on set. When asked about working with Timothée Chalamet, who plays his son, Paul Atreides, in the movie, he praised Chalamet’s performance. At the same time, Fallon joked about the father-son relationship between the actors, leading Isaac to share the original lullabies that he sings to his own kids. The Guatemalan actor rocked out on his guitar and belted out charming lyrics about hippopotamuses like “if you get too close to me, I might just bite your feet.” Dune won’t be the only place to get your Oscar Isaac fix. Isaac has been keeping busy with several other projects, including Scenes From a Marriage and The Card Counter, so there will be plenty of more moments to catch his famous beard.

