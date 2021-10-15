Romelu Lukaku Offers Chelsea Major Boost for London Derby vs Brentford

Romelu Lukaku will lead the Chelsea line against Brentford, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 28-year-old broke his goal drought during the international break with a stunning finish for Belgium in their 3-2 Nations League defeat to France.

But there was sour news for the Blues as he returned to Cobham earlier because of a 'muscle overload'. However, Lukaku was spotted in training ahead of this weekend's match versus Brentford, and Tuchel gave the green light for the forward's involvement.

"Romelu is fine, doing all training sessions. He will play tomorrow," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon at Cobham.

It is now a matter of who starts in the attack alongside the Belgian. Timo Werner bagged a brace in midweek and will be keen to carry the positive momentum on. While Mason Mount will be vying for a spot along with Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are sidelined for the west London derby on Saturday, but Tuchel still has plenty of options to select from.

He know his side will face a tough battle against the Bees and has warned the Blues that their attitude and mentality will need to be spot on to get a result.

"Nobody expects an easy game tomorrow," added Tuchel. "This is clear for us and this is a good first step, to arrive with the right mentality or expectations. We face a tough opponent in a very difficult moment because they are in a very good moment."

