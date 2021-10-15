CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku Offers Chelsea Major Boost for London Derby vs Brentford

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 10 days ago

Romelu Lukaku will lead the Chelsea line against Brentford, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The 28-year-old broke his goal drought during the international break with a stunning finish for Belgium in their 3-2 Nations League defeat to France.

But there was sour news for the Blues as he returned to Cobham earlier because of a 'muscle overload'. However, Lukaku was spotted in training ahead of this weekend's match versus Brentford, and Tuchel gave the green light for the forward's involvement.

"Romelu is fine, doing all training sessions. He will play tomorrow," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon at Cobham.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Q4kE_0cSeWs0P00
Sipa USA

It is now a matter of who starts in the attack alongside the Belgian. Timo Werner bagged a brace in midweek and will be keen to carry the positive momentum on. While Mason Mount will be vying for a spot along with Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are sidelined for the west London derby on Saturday, but Tuchel still has plenty of options to select from.

He know his side will face a tough battle against the Bees and has warned the Blues that their attitude and mentality will need to be spot on to get a result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qqvnk_0cSeWs0P00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"Nobody expects an easy game tomorrow," added Tuchel. "This is clear for us and this is a good first step, to arrive with the right mentality or expectations. We face a tough opponent in a very difficult moment because they are in a very good moment."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea manager Tuchel sweating on Rudiger, Lukaku for Brentford trip

Chelsea are sweating on the fitness of Antonio Rudiger and Romelu Lukaku ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford, according to the Evening Standard. Both players suffered injury concerns whilst away on international duty over the past week. Lukaku was unable to play for Belgium in their Nations League third-place play-off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Romelu Lukaku reveals why failed Chelsea stint made him ‘the full package’

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is arguably one of the most clinical finishers in world football. But, failures always have their part in building a player into something special. The Belgian’s first stint at Stamford Bridge was dismal, coming to the club as a raw teenager. He made just 10 appearances for the Blues and eventually moved on to West Brom and Everton on a full-time basis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
FanSided

Romelu Lukaku isn’t a problem but Chelsea avoids making him a solution

Chelsea’s struggled to score while maintaining a solid defense. With Frank Lampard, it was all about outscoring the opposition but when that failed there was nothing to fall back on. For Thomas Tuchel, it’s about preventing the opponent from scoring and then scoring one more. Generally, it works, but there should be fears of how sustainable it is.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Callum Hudson-Odoi Praises New Chelsea Teammate Romelu Lukaku

In an interview with Sky Sports prior to Chelsea's 1-0 win over Brentford, Hudson-Odoi spoke on the impact Lukaku has made since returning to west London. He said: "Rom's a fantastic player. "When he first came in you could see he had the leadership qualities already. He's come in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#London Derby#Nations League#Belgian#Bees
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Brentford Community Stadium. The domestic season resumes this weekend following the second international break of the season. Chelsea sit four points ahead of their west London counterparts ahead of the short trip on Saturday. Prior to the break,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Positive news for Chelsea as injury timescale set for Romelu Lukaku

It’s always a worrying time when your main striker goes down through injury, and Chelsea had to deal with the loss of Lukaku and Werner against Malmo last night. Lukaku’s injury was to his ankle which is always a concern because of how bad that kind of injury can be, while the club had to wait for scans to fully assess the damage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel is not worried about 'unselfish' Romelu Lukaku after £98m Belgian striker went a SIXTH Chelsea game without scoring as Ben Chilwell's strike at Brentford sent them top of the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no worries over 'unselfish' Romelu Lukaku's six-goal dry spell in front of goal for Chelsea. Lukaku tucked away Timo Werner's cross at Brentford on Saturday, only to see the effort chalked out for offside. Chelsea needed a wonderful Edouard Mendy performance to tiptoe away...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Chelsea have the fixtures to open up title lead - but they need to start finding Romelu Lukaku

Hindsight was not necessary to see that under-strength Arsenal away was Romelu Lukaku's ideal second Chelsea debut. Exploiting a midfield gap you could drive a bus through, Chelsea repeatedly fired passes into Lukaku's feet at the edge of the box from where he set the play or rolled the hapless Pablo Mari. He scored one and managed a ridiculous eight shots at the Emirates, but has only taken nine in six subsequent Premier League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Thomas Tuchel offers injury update on Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the injuries suffered by Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner on Wednesday night. Chelsea beat Malmo 4-0 in the Champions League, but it came at as a cost, as their two preferred strikers were taken off with injuries. Tuchel spoke specifically about Lukaku before...
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
415
Followers
3K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy