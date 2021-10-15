CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College Football Head Coach Salaries

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8OAY_0cSeWoij00

Each year the USA TODAY compiles the salaries of current NCAA FBS football coaches and the 2021 edition came out this week. Atop the list you’ll be anything but surprised to find Nick Saban who is set to earn $9.753 million in 2021.

Ed Orgeron at LSU is second on the list as he’ll make $9.012 from LSU this year. Also worth noting with the LSU head coach is that his buyout is listed at $17.150 million dollars after December 1, something that appears to be headed into play in Baton Rouge.

Third on the list is a bit of a surprise in David Shaw of Stanford who $8.924 million while Dabo Swinney of Clemson ($8.37 million) and Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma ($7.672 million) round out the top five.

Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly is listed all the way at 60th as his total earnings amount to $2.670 according to the report which can be viewed in full here.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating. It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Very Much On The Hot Seat

The hot seat reportedly continues to get warmer in Miami. According to a report from CBS Sports, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is very much on the hot seat in Miami right now. Flores, who is in his third year leading the AFC East franchise, could reportedly be coaching for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Ncaa Fbs#Lsu#Stanford#Clemson#Notre Dame
FanSided

5 potential transfer destinations for D.J. Uiagalelei

With D.J. Uiagalelei getting benched during Clemson’s game against Pittsburgh, here are five potential transfer destinations for the sophomore. The Clemson Tigers’ disastrous 2021 season got that much worse on Saturday. The team trailed the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers 14-7 at halftime and immediately saw that deficit extend to 21-7 after quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a pick-six on the opening drive of the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow shades LSU over Ed Orgeron firing

Most LSU fans will likely accept that it was time for the school to move on from coach Ed Orgeron. Joe Burrow, however, is not one of them. Burrow was clearly disappointed with the announcement that Orgeron and LSU will part ways at the end of the season. Burrow and Orgeron won a championship together two years ago. Orgeron had entrusted the team to Burrow, then a transfer from Ohio State, and Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

Few people in sports media, if any, are as good at their job at Kirk Herbstreit is at his. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback is synonymous with college football. The longtime ESPN analyst has been a mainstay in the network’s college football coverage for two decades. Hopefully, that will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy