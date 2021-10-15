Moose & Maggie's NFL Picks: 2021 Week 6

Moose & Maggie were 2-1 last week and The Hoff was 1-3, so as we head into Week 6, so Maggie is 10-5 and way ahead of 6-8 Hoff and 5-10 Moose in the race for the midday NFL Picks title!

This week, Moose and Maggie actually have the same player but a different prop for their bet in that realm, Moose has no faith in his WFT’s D, and we get Hoff’s final extra pick to catch up. Check out the Week 6 picks, brought to you by HomeServe and Wind Creek Bethlehem !

Maggie: Dallas -3, Arizona/Cleveland OVER 49, Joe Burrow OVER 284.5 passing yards

Moose: Cleveland -3.5, WFT/KC OVER 54.5, Joe Burrow OVER 1.5 passing TD

Pete: Arizona +3.5, Houston/Indy OVER 44.5, Ricky Seals-Jones OVER 40.5 receiving yards, Carson Wentz OVER 248.5 passing yards

