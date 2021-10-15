AUDACY LAUNCHES 105.3 DAVE FM IN SAN FRANCISCO

It’s not uncommon for high-end restaurants to go above and beyond to make diners feel welcome. But at Michelin-starred seafood destination Angler on the Embarcadero, where there’s a live fire in the kitchen and photo-worthy bay views out front, the team is no longer just catering to their typical, well-heeled clientele. As of earlier this month, they’re also opening their arms, patio, and parklet to their customers’ four-legged friends. The restaurant recently launched a two-item menu just for dogs, letting pups of all sizes, ages, and colors enjoy a complimentary a salmon or chicken biscuit topped with “caviar” that’s made with canine-friendly ingredients by the restaurant’s award-winning culinary team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO