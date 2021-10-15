CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDACY LAUNCHES 105.3 DAVE FM IN SAN FRANCISCO

By Wanja
radiofacts.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet a .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm Web Address. Audacy today announced the immediate launch of 105.3 Dave FM, Totally Random Radio (KITS-FM) in San Francisco. The station will boast a vast music library...

radiofacts.com

Comments / 0

 

San Francisco Chronicle

Why is 105.3 FM suddenly playing Guns N’ Roses and Prince?

Audacy pulled the plug on “Alt 105.3” KITS San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 15, switching its format over to retro Top 40 hits and rebranding the station “Dave FM.”. The change marked the end of 35 years of the frequency, known to a generation of listeners as “Live 105,” serving as the Bay Area’s leading alternative rock station, championing bands like Green Day, Nirvana, New Order, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes and Oasis. The station was also behind several long-running Bay Area events, including the summertime BFD festival and the December concert series Not So Silent Night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Radio station Alt 105.3 rebrands as Dave FM -- and we have questions

Audacy announced Friday that it would rebrand longtime alternative rock station Alt 105.3 KITS to something called Dave FM. The announcement came on 105.3's Twitter account: "Hi. I’m Dave FM. I live in San Francisco, California. Totally Random Radio is what I do." It's not entirely clear what "totally random...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Live 105’ back from the dead temporarily after ‘Dave FM’ glitch

After abruptly dropping the alternative rock format and introducing “Dave FM: Totally Random Radio” on Friday, Oct. 15, KITS 105.3 FM experienced a glitch-filled weekend that temporarily had the station flip back to its old playlist. Starting at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, the new “Dave FM” started running...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
