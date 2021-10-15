​Getting Ready With Yola at the CMT 'Artists of the Year' Show

The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony was more than a star-studded affair honoring some of country music’s best, it was a demonstration of the power of music. Following a virtual ceremony in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic where the focus shifted to honor frontline workers, the CMT Artists of the Year returned to its usual format in 2021, transforming the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville into a country music haven where Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett and Chris Stapleton were honored as the Artists of the Year, along with Mickey Guyton, who was named Breakout Artist of the Year, and Randy Travis who was bestowed with the coveted Artist of a Lifetime.

