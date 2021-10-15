CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
​Getting Ready With Yola at the CMT 'Artists of the Year' Show

By Justin Moran
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of her 2021 sophomore album, Stand For Myself, four time Grammy-nominated Yola has cemented herself as one of modern country music's most powerful voices — and the title track alone is proof, with...

CMT

Randy Travis Honored By Garth Brooks, Kane Brown As Artist Of A Lifetime At 2021 CMT Artists Of The Year

“If you’re like me, you pray that another Randy Travis [type talent] shows up every day,” noted Garth Brooks before welcoming Randy Travis to the stage to receive the Artist of a Lifetime honor, presented by Ram Trucks at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event. Notably, Brooks has often stated that since his mid-80s superstar turn, the singer with 23 number-one Billboard country singles “saved country music.” Alongside Kane Brown, the “The Thunder Rolls” vocalist celebrated the legacy of the Country Music Hall of Famer live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘CMT Artists of the Year’ Promises Some Amazing Performances

Music City will have an unforgettable celebration when it hosts the 2021 “CMT Artists of the Year” special honoring Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton. There will be lots of firsts! The Jonas Brothers will perform remotely from their tour to sing with their tour...
MUSIC
weisradio.com

CMT Artists of the Year 2021 brings genre-defying moments, epic performances

Stars of all backgrounds and descriptions collided at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, which aired live from Nashville on CMT Wednesday night. A handful of the genre’s biggest and most influential artists were the night’s honorees, while other stars from a diverse background of genres and musical styles were on hand to help celebrate them.
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Garth Brooks Among The Eight Celebrities To Present 'CMT Artists Of The Year' Awards

CMT has announced that GARTH BROOKS, actress CONNIE BRITTON, ERIC CHURCH, LADY A, MICHAEL W. SMITH, dancer MISTY COPELAND, MORGAN EVANS and NELLY will be the presenters for TOMORROW's (10/13) "CMT Artists of the Year" special. The show will honor previously reported artists (NET NEWS 9/16) CHRIS STAPLETON, GABBY BARRETT, KANE BROWN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LUKE COMBS and 2021 CMT Breakout Artist of the Year MICKEY GUYTON (NET NEWS 9/23). BROOKS will be honoring fellow COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER RANDY TRAVIS with the "Artist of a Lifetime" award (NET NEWS 9/30).
CELEBRITIES
actionnewsnow.com

'CMT Artists of the Year' returned with an invitation-only crowd

CMT honored the year's biggest country music performers in an invitation-only ceremony from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday. It was the first time since 2019 "CMT Artists of the Year" aired. The artists honored were Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs, alongside "Breakout Artist...
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

2021 CMT Artists of the Year Special: The Five Best Moments

The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony was more than a star-studded affair honoring some of country music’s best, it was a demonstration of the power of music. Following a virtual ceremony in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic where the focus shifted to honor frontline workers, the CMT Artists of the Year returned to its usual format in 2021, transforming the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville into a country music haven where Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett and Chris Stapleton were honored as the Artists of the Year, along with Mickey Guyton, who was named Breakout Artist of the Year, and Randy Travis who was bestowed with the coveted Artist of a Lifetime.
NASHVILLE, TN
Audacy

Randy Travis, Mickey Guyton and more honored at 2021 'CMT Artists of The Year' event

CMT celebrated Country music’s finest at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event last night at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs were all honored as 2021 Artists of the Year, while Randy Travis was presented the Artist of a Lifetime award and Mickey Guyton was named Breakout Artist of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gabby Barrett Stuns In Strapless Black Gown As Honoree At ‘CMT Artists Of The Year’

As one of CMT’s Artists of the Year in 2021, Gabby Barrett shined bright while attending an event to celebrate the honorees on Oct. 13. Gabby Barrett looked absolutely stunning while attending the CMT Artists of the Year event on Oct. 13 in Nashville. The blonde beauty, who was one of seven honorees at the event, walked the red carpet in a strapless black dress with an animal print. She paired the look with matching, shoulder-length gloves, and had her hair pulled back with two tendrils left hanging down to frame her face.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Reveals Backstory for ‘Cold As You’ Ahead of CMT Artists of the Year Awards

It seems impossible for Luke Combs to write anything but hits. His songs resonate with the public. They’re everyday verses that remind us life and love can be fleeting. Just as he can articulate a sentimental tune about first loves, Combs is equally well-versed in revenge break-up songs. Explaining the back story for his hit “Cold As You,” that’s exactly what the singer says he was trying to drive home.
MUSIC
US Magazine

Everything to Know About the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year Event: Honorees, How to Watch and More

It’s country’s biggest night! The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year awards are taking over Music City on Wednesday, October 13. The celebration will take place live in Nashville to honor both up-and-coming artists and some of the genre’s biggest names. Last year, the event shifted its focus to instead pay tribute to frontline workers with at-home performances amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the 2021 edition will be an in-person affair.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Mickey Guyton Tears Up Accepting CMT's ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ Honor

Mickey Guyton is breaking new ground in country music. The talented songstress was celebrated at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event on Wednesday, where she got emotional and inspirational while accepting the Breakthrough Artist of the Year honor. Guyton took the stage and addressed the audience with tears...
MUSIC
995qyk.com

2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Red Carpet Outfits

Last night’s (10/13) “CMT Artists of the Year” ceremony gave country stars a chance to walk a red carpet once again, something many of them haven’t done since the pandemic started. Let’s take a look at what everyone was wearing as they showed off their styles. Some were simple, but...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Mickey Guyton Says Country Is ‘Everyone’s Music,’ Stuns CMT Show With Yola Duet

Mickey Guyton was honored at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event on Wednesday night, an accolade that celebrated the singer’s breakout year with singles such as “Black Like Me” and the debut album Remember Her Name. Guyton also gave one of the event’s standpoint performances, singing the title track from Remember Her Name with a little assist from Yola. “Remember Her Name,” which deals with themes of resilience and finding inner strength, is a fitting choice for Guyton, who went a full decade signed to Universal Music Group Nashville before her debut album came out in 2021. Guyton begins...
MUSIC

