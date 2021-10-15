CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auto Parts Cleaning Machine Market By Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles) and By Technology (Ultrasonic Cleaning Machine, Tub Spray Washers, Immersion Auto Parts Cleaning Machine) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Las Vegas Herald
 10 days ago

Machine used in cleaning newly manufactured and used automotive parts is known as auto parts cleaning machine. Grease, contaminated oil, dust and dirt accumulated on the surface of the parts as a result of numerous stages in the manufacturing process or road use needs to be removed. Manually performing these tasks...

Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Roof Liners Market By Substrate (Thermoplastics and Thermoset) and By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) - Forecast to 2021-2031

The interior of a vehicle is always the key factor that generates appeal in the buyer, as it boosts the comfort and ergonomics of the vehicle. Automotive roof liners also provide aesthetic look to the interior of the vehicle. Automotive head liners also protects the passengers from head injuries during the time of accidents. Since, majority of premium & luxury car owners prefers the vehicles with top class interiors, in which roof liners are playing the most crucial role in enhancing the interior of the vehicle.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market By Battery Type (Lead-acid Batteries, Li-ion Batteries) and By Application (Conventional Vehicle, Electric Vehicle) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Automotive start-stop battery is a kind of rechargeable battery that is working on a start-stop mechanism. By the principle of operation, an Automotive start-stop battery shut offs the engine automatically when the vehicle comes to a halt. Although, the automotive start-stop battery still powers all the other electrical systems and devices like as AC and the radio till the engine starts again. The engine gets started automatically by the automotive start-stop battery within a fraction of second when the brakes are released. Therefore Automotive Start-Stop Battery helps in reduction of total fuel consumption and enhancing the efficiency of the vehicle.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Aircraft Vertical Stabilizers Market By Product Type (Single Vertical Stabilizers, Multiple Vertical Stabilizers) and By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Aircraft vertical stabilizers are typically located on the aft end of the aircraft body, and are proposed to reduce the aerodynamic side slip & offer excellent directional stability. The growing need for better handling and steering of the aircraft is estimated to be one of the prominent driving factors for the aircraft vertical stabilizers market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Fuel Conditioning System Market By Type (Passenger Vessels, Cargo Carriers, Tankers, Container Ships) and By Sales Channel (OEM and aftermarket.) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Fuel Conditioning System Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Today's modern diesel engine requires clean and dry fuels to run smoothly and...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Polyamide in E-Mobility Market By Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Electric Vehicles) and By Application (Under-bonnet Components, Vehicle Exterior, Vehicle Interior.) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Fact.MR recently published a market research report titled Polyamide in E-mobility: Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021-2028". The Fact.MR report on polyamide in e-mobility market is a comprehensive representation of the most important growth parameters of the polyamide in e-mobility market. Readers can find qualitative...
CARS
Las Vegas Herald

Zeropressure Tires Market By Type (Self-supporting Type, Support Ring Type) and By Application (OEM Market, After Market) - Forecast to 2021-2031

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the zeropressure tires market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on zeropressure tires market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market By End User (Automotive, Power Generation, Transportation) and By Application (Rust Cleaning Agent, Degreaser, Defoamer) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Chemicals used for the...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Spiral Classifiers Market By Type (High Weir, Low Weir, Immersed) and By Mode of Operation (Manual, Hydraulic.) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Spiral Classifiers Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Spiral Classifiers over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. The global spiral classifiers market is...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Stretchable Conductors in Electronics Market By Material Type (Carbon, Graphene, Silver) and By Technology (Screen Printing, Nano Imprinting, Inkjet Printing) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Stretchable Conductors in Electronics Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Stretchable Conductors in Electronics over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Stretchable conductors...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Limited Slip Differential Market By Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles ) and By System (Active Limited Slip Differential, Passive Limited Slip Differential ) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Limited slip differential is a type of differential that is preferred over conventional differential. Limited slip differentials are also known as LSD. Limited slip differential allows two different output shaft to rotate at different speed however limits the maximum difference between them. Limited slip differentials eliminates the uneven power distribution in the vehicles.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hopper Dryers Market By Type (Less than 100KG, 100KG to 500KG, and Above 500KG) and By Application (Injection Molding Machine, Extrusion Machine and Blow Molding Machine) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Hopper Dryers Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Hopper dryers are also called hot air dryers, and they make the perfect choice...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Floor Scraper Market By Type (Walk Behind Machine, Ride On Machine, Self-Propelled Machine) and By Application (Commercial, Residential, Others) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Floor Scraper Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Floor scraper is a developed category of construction equipment and is becoming extremely popular...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Industrial Knitting Equipment Market By Type (Flat Bed Knitting Equipment, Auto Stripe Equipment, Circular Knitting Equipment) and By End Use (Technical Textiles, Medical Textiles, Automotive Textiles) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Industrial Knitting Equipment Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Demand for industrial knitting equipments faced a slight drop due to the widespread...
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Bio-based Surfactants Market By Type (Amphoteric, Cationic, Anionic) and By Application (Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Oilfield Chemicals) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Bio-based Surfactants Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Bio-based Surfactants over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Conventional surfactants used in the industries...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Vertical Lifts Market By Type (Enclosed Lift, Open Lift) and By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial ) - Forecast to 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Vertical Lifts Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. The research report on vertical lifts market presents a comprehensive assessment of the height...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cattle Feed Concentrate Market By Type (Straights, Blends, Compounds) and By End Use (Household, Commercial) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Cattle feed concentrates are feeds that contain high density of nutrients, they are generally low in crude fiber content and high in total digestible nutrients. The fundamental role of cattle feed concentrate is to deliver resolute sources of essential nutrients for cattle used for meat production. The cattle feed concentrate contains important nutrients of energy and protein as well as vital nutrients such as amino acids, enzymes, and vitamins, among others.
AGRICULTURE
Las Vegas Herald

Lecterns Market By Type (Counter Top, Stand Type) and By Price Range (Low, Medium, High) - Forecast 2021-2031

Need of integrating a professional as well as functional platform during oration is pushing the adoption of lecterns. Lecterns play a crucial role in terms of enhancing effectiveness of orations, which is a primary reason responsible for boosting adoption. Lecterns are also used for sound amplification during presentations and orations, as many of the lecterns have integrated sound technology for voice, such as speakers, microphones, and PA system with amp. Moreover, manufacturers are also offering multi-media lecterns having built-in projector shelves, for carrying out seamless presentations in a hassle-free manner.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cup Carriers Market By Type (Corrugated Carton Board, Moulded Pulp, Metal) and By Number of Packs (Single Cup, 2 Cups, 4 Cups) - Forecast 2021-2031

The packaging industry is evolving with time, manufacturers are continuously looking forward to create new and innovative packaging products. To meet the need of the customers, multipack solutions have developed in the market, such as cup carriers, bottle carriers, and others. Cup carriers are used by the food & beverage industries, not only for holding multiple cups together, but they also contribute to the brand image of the company.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Cable Organisers Market By Type (Cable Tray, Cable Ladder, Raceway) and By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Cable Organisers Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. Cable organisers market has been gaining high traction with rapid penetration of connected devices in the recent years. Cable organisers not only support cables during installation but also make it easier to maintain or change the cable system. This has led to surge in the adoption of cable organisers for various applications. Growing construction activities in developing countries along with development in IT infrastructure increases the need for better cable management which translate into growth of cable organisers market. Cable organizers are highly adopted for their benefits in improving speed, bandwidth, performance, and efficiency of the cables while reducing carbon footprints. These are the key factors fuelling the growth of global cable organisers market.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

UV Fluorescing Ink Market By Type (UV, Solvent Based, Water Based) and By Application (Banknotes, Documents, Revenue Stamp) - Forecast 2021-2031

Ink which is invisible to human eye has been available for years. However, recent technological development drives consumer interest from conventional invisible ink to UV fluorescing ink. UV Fluorescing ink is invisible to the human eye in normal light and is visible only under UV light. UV fluorescing ink is an excellent printing solution to provide security in applications that are highly open to forgery such as banknotes, documents, fidelity cards, revenue stamps etc.
MARKETS

