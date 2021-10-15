CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Focus Podcast: Cars vs. Pedestrians

By Kevin Essebaggers
9&10 News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore people walking, running or biking are being hit by cars and...

www.9and10news.com

CBS Austin

One person dead after pedestrian vs car crash in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in East Austin Thursday morning. According to the Austin Fire Department, the crash was reported around 6:39 a.m. at East U.S. 290 Highway westbound near Berkman Drive. Officials say a man was walking in...
AUSTIN, TX
WJHL

Two Memphis pedestrians killed while pushing car on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two pedestrians were struck and killed on I-240 early Saturday morning. Police say the crash happened around 12:19 a.m. on I-240 west of Walnut Grove. Leading up to the accident, police say the two were attempting to push a stalled vehicle down the interstate. It’s a position that driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
staradvertiser.com

Out-of-control car on Nimitz Highway strikes, kills male pedestrian

Police said the 26-year-old driver of a 2009 Nissan 370Z lost control of his car on Nimitz Highway, and struck and killed a male pedestrian, possibly in his 30s. Police said it is unknown why the man lost control of the sports coupe and collided into the man who was walking on the shoulder of the highway near the Kahauiki Village.
TRAFFIC
State
Michigan State
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: Pedestrian, horse killed in single-car crash

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A 74-year-old man riding a horse was killed after a collision with a vehicle Saturday night, Florida Highway Patrol reports in a news release. A 22-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck east on State Road 64, just east of Shell Avenue, and the man on the horse was riding west, FHP explains. The horseback rider went into the eastbound lanes into the path traffic, which caused the front of the truck to collide with the animal.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
thesunontheweb.com

Car vs. Semi

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash after this Toyota sedan struck a tractor trailer on Route 322 near the intersection of North Thistledown Drive in South Londonderry Township. Police said the Toyota, driven by Jacob Ranck, 75, of Cornwall, was traveling westbound when it drove into the opposing lane and was struck by the semi. Police said witnesses reported seeing […]
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS 46

Pedestrian killed by car near Stanton and Campbellton roads in Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Stanton Road SW and Campbellton Road SW. Atlanta Police say the female was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The driver who was involved stayed at the scene. The Accident Investigations Unit responded to...
ATLANTA, GA
KETV.com

Pedestrian hit by two cars, killed on North Freeway identified

OMAHA, Neb. — Monday update:. In a news release, Omaha police identified the pedestrian hit and killed on the North Freeway as Cody A. Stiles, 32, from Omaha. Police said he was hit by two vehicles near Hamilton Street shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. The drivers of those vehicles remained at the scene and were not injured, police said.
OMAHA, NE
#Focus Podcast Cars
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Reaches 400 Traffic Deaths; Earliest Since 2007

MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO) — The Department of Public Safety said Monday that Minnesota has reached over 400 traffic deaths this year. The state reported its 400th traffic death on Oct. 23rd. Since the start of the year, 401 people have died on roads, compared to 322 last year. This is the earliest date the state reached 400 traffic fatalities since 2007, according to figures from the Office of Traffic Safety. The traffic fatalities included 62 motorcyclists, 46 pedestrians and 7 bicyclists. There were 130 speed-related deaths, up 33% compared to 98 deaths last year. Of those traffic fatalities, 74% were male. “All of...
MINNESOTA STATE
WREG

Two pedestrians killed while pushing car on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two pedestrians were struck and killed on I-240 early Saturday morning. Police say the crash happened around 12:19 a.m. on I-240 west of Walnut Grove. Leading up to the accident, police say the two were attempting to push a stalled vehicle down the interstate. It’s a position that driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
longislandadvance.net

Pedestrian hit by two cars dies

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Shirley last night. Hazrat Kahn was driving a Honda Odyssey southbound on William Floyd Parkway, at the intersection of Sunrise Highway, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian in the roadway at approximately 11:30 p.m. Kahn stopped the Honda on the side of the road and exited the vehicle to render aid to the man, when a southbound BMW sedan, driven by Edward Deoliveira, struck the victim a second time.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WETM

Pedestrian hit by a car in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Elmira. The accident was reported near the intersection of Division Street and Hall Street around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle involved remained at the scene and suffered minor front-end damage to the driver’s side.
ELMIRA, NY

