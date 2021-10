The Band CAMINO does it again with a self-titled album that can put you in your feels and at the same time make you want to dance around in your room. Only being established for six years, the Memphis-bred band has gained major success and popularity early in their career. Offering a unique sound, relatable and raw lyrics, upbeat tempos and heartfelt melodies, the band has made a name for themselves all over the country with a style that remains fluid but falls within the indie, alternative, rock, and electropop musical realms. Currently, you can catch the band on tour, opening for Dan + Shay.

