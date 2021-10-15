CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

USTR requests ITC probe trade distribution effects on workers, underserved groups

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 10 days ago

(Reuters) – The office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitalpress.com

Group: Administration must pursue ag trade deals

Farmers for Free Trade held a virtual roundtable last week with panelists from the food and agriculture supply chain to discuss the continued impacts of the Trump administration’s tariffs and the need for new trade agreements. The panelists talked about the importance of both exports and imports in balancing trade,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Ads for The Workers Union banned for implying it was a trade union

Ads for an employment-related services company called The Workers Union have been banned for misleadingly implying it was a trade union.The two ads for The Workers Union, seen in January, stated: “Every UK worker should have the right to access information, support and guidance. We work as hard as you do. Get instant help. Get us on your side.”The company’s website featured a page reading: “A union such as The Workers Union is not just relevant today, but an essential part of any employee’s job security.“Becoming a member with a minimal fee can get you several benefits. These include a...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itc#Trade Policy#Distributional Effects#Ustr#Reuters
stockxpo.com

Warren Doesn’t Receive Fed Trading Proposal as Requested

Regional Federal Reserve Banks haven’t presented Sen. Elizabeth Warren with a plan to ban stock trading by senior central bankers as the Democrat from Massachusetts requested last month. Ms. Warren had written to the 12 bank presidents on Sept. 16 asking for the ban, following disclosures that the leaders of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
just-drinks.com

Asahi Group recruits Monarq Group for US duty free distribution

Unlimited access to Just Drinks content including in-depth analysis, exclusive blogs, industry executive interviews and management briefings. Unbeatable market coverage from wine and beer, to soft drinks. Unrivalled apparel industry comment from Olly Wehring, Andy Morton and leading industry analysts. Want multi-user access? Explore our multi-user & corporate memberships. 70%...
BUSINESS
newsdakota.com

USTR Tai Meets with Chinese Counterpart

(NAFB) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with a Chinese counterpart last week before meetings this week with Italy and a European Commission official. Tai held a virtual meeting with China’s Vice Premier Friday, to discuss the U.S.-China trade relationship. During their exchange, the duo recognized the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and its impact not only on the United States and China but also the global economy, according to a USTR statement. Additionally, Ambassador Tai emphasized U.S. concerns relating to China’s state-led, non-market policies and practices that harm American workers, farmers and businesses.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

(Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Yet one year on, the technology titan has lost a whopping $344 billion in market capitalization -- the biggest wipe-out of...
STOCKS
electrek.co

I actually bought a cheap electric pickup truck from Alibaba. Here’s what showed up

Some readers may recall that a few months ago I bought a cheap electric mini-truck on Alibaba. I know this because I’ve gotten emails almost daily ever since, asking if my Chinese electric pickup truck has arrived (with some humorously calling it my F-50). Well, now I can finally answer, “Yes!” and share with you exactly what I received.
CARS
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL
OilPrice.com

Why Everyone Is Wrong About Biden’s $600 Billion Climate Bill

It looks like Senator Joe Manchin will stand firm in his stance against the climate change provisions in Biden’s infrastructure bill. When it comes to the climate bill it looks like there are no winners here, with both Manchin and Biden failing to secure anything concrete from negotiations. Ultimately, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy