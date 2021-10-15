USTR requests ITC probe trade distribution effects on workers, underserved groups

(NAFB) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with a Chinese counterpart last week before meetings this week with Italy and a European Commission official. Tai held a virtual meeting with China’s Vice Premier Friday, to discuss the U.S.-China trade relationship. During their exchange, the duo recognized the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and its impact not only on the United States and China but also the global economy, according to a USTR statement. Additionally, Ambassador Tai emphasized U.S. concerns relating to China’s state-led, non-market policies and practices that harm American workers, farmers and businesses.
