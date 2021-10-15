CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solange Launches Free Library of Rare, Out-of-print Books by Black Authors

By Valentina Di Liscia
Hyperallergic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Saint Heron, the creative studio of musician Solange Knowles, is launching a public library of collector’s-edition books by or spotlighting Black poets, visual artists, designers, and luminaries. Starting this Monday, readers will be invited to borrow one of 50 titles completely free...

hyperallergic.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Penn Hills Library hosts book launch for 'Heartly Law?'

The Penn Hills Library, 1037 Stotler Road, is hosting author Will Brandstetter for the launch of his second book Oct. 23. Published by HOP/Shorehouse Books, “Heartly Law?”is a follow-up to the first in the series, “Heartly God?”. Brandstetter said “Heartly Law?” is the story of a priest who commits an...
PENN HILLS, PA
mountaintimes.info

Friends of the Fair Haven Free Library announces book sales

Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. — FAIR HAVEN — Looking for some good books? Then the Friends of the Fair Haven Free Library is the place to go. The book sales are held once per month throughout the fall and winter months. They hope to be able to offer more dates in the spring. Their next two book sales will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The books are located in the library basement and sales of the books help the Friends offer a variety of programming at the library.
FAIR HAVEN, VT
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. The following adult fiction titles have been added: “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, “The Butler” by Danielle Steel, “Chasing the Lion” by A. J. Tata, “Enemy at the Gate” by Vince Flynn/Kyle Mills, “Flagstaff: We Will Be No More” by Randall Probert, “Forgotten in Death” by J. D. Robb, “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods, “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleeves, “High Stakes” by Iris Johansen, “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman, “Malibu Rising by Taylor” Jenkins Reid, “Right Behind Her” by Melinda Leigh, “Talk To Me” by T. C. Boyle, “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris, “Two Sister’s Detective Agency” by James Patterson, “Warden Service Comes To Flagstaff” by Randall Probert, “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks and “Wolf Point” by Ian Smith.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marietta Daily Journal

Local author writes book

Jen Bonn of Kennesaw announced that she has written the book, “101 Tips to Lighten Your Burden.”. The book, which came out on Oct. 15 on Amazon, was published by Loving, Healing Press. It provides readers quick, easy-to-read advice on how to handle many of life’s struggles. Readers can pick it up whenever they need a lift. It will be like the voice of a friend telling one what they can do to make the situation better.
KENNESAW, GA
theadvocate.com

Author brings tales of the Rougarou to life in new book, presentation at local libraries

Just in time for Halloween, children’s book author Kat Pigott, of Springfield, has released her latest creation, “Rougarou Stew,” a fanciful tale about Louisiana’s legendary swamp creature that should help entertain the very young as they prepare for the season when ghosts, goblins and strange creatures become a part of their fantasy world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
capeanncommunity.com

Reading Together! Book Clubs at Sawyer Free Library

For those of us to like to socialize, the act of reading can feel a bit solitary. Fortunately, the Sawyer Free Library offers a range of book clubs to help make reading more of a social activity where you can connect with like-minded book lovers!. To join the fun, all...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
