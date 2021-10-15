Solange Launches Free Library of Rare, Out-of-print Books by Black Authors

The Quincy Friends of the Plumas County Library would like to remind everyone that there are still plenty of free books and movies waiting for you on the library porch. Because of the pandemic and then the fires, the Friends have only been able to do one book sale since February 2020. At the same time, they’ve been overwhelmed by book donations. Their limited storage facilities are overflowing, so they still have many books and other media that need to go to good homes as soon as possible.

QUINCY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO