Lili Bernard says she suffers panic attacks from alleged Cosby assault

Bill Cosby is facing new legal issues, as a former Cosby Show actress is suing him for sexual assault. According to Yahoo, actress Lili Bernard claims that the longtime comedian drugged and raped her in 1990. Bernard actually came forward with allegations many years ago, but now is taking legal action. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court, and is pursuant to the state's two-year "look-back window." This allows sexual abuse survivors the opportunity to bring forth civil claims even in instances when the alleged assault occurred many years prior.
