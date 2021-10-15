CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lili Bernard says she suffers panic attacks from alleged Cosby assault

hazard-herald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Lili Bernard and her lawyers, Jordan Merson...

www.hazard-herald.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Bill Cosby Sued By Alleged Victim Who Claims He Assaulted Her In 1990

He may have been released from prison due to a prosecution error, but Bill Cosby has several legal battles ahead of him. The entertainment legend has been facing off against accusations of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, rape, and drugging women. Throughout the years, dozens of women have come forward with their stories, and with each new tale, Cosby has maintained his innocence.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Philadelphia

Bill Cosby Accuser Lili Bernard Sues in NJ Civil Court, Alleging Rape

One of Bill Cosby’s accusers is now suing him in New Jersey civil court, months after Pennsylvania’s high court threw out his sexual assault conviction on a technicality. The lawsuit alleges Cosby drugged and raped Lili Bernard in New Jersey in 1990 after offering to feature the young actress on his hit television program, “The Cosby Show.” Bernard filed the suit following a New Jersey law that gives sexual abuse survivors a two-year window to bring civil claims against their alleged abusers, regardless of when the abuse took place.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Bill Cosby Sued for $225 Million by Actress Lili Bernard

Actress Lili Bernard has sued Bill Cosby for $225 million, alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions starting in 1990. In court documents obtained by TheWrap that were filed Thursday in New Jersey, Bernard alleges that she first encountered Cosby on the set of “The Cosby Show,” where the comedian offered to mentor her acting career. The suit details how over the next several weeks, Cosby sought information about her life and promised to “feature her in a principle speaking role on ‘The Cosby Show'” if she “worked hard and followed his directions.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Popculture

Bill Cosby Sued by Former 'Cosby Show' Actress

Bill Cosby is facing new legal issues, as a former Cosby Show actress is suing him for sexual assault. According to Yahoo, actress Lili Bernard claims that the longtime comedian drugged and raped her in 1990. Bernard actually came forward with allegations many years ago, but now is taking legal action. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court, and is pursuant to the state's two-year "look-back window." This allows sexual abuse survivors the opportunity to bring forth civil claims even in instances when the alleged assault occurred many years prior.
CELEBRITIES
PIX11

Artist sues newly-freed Bill Cosby over 1990 NJ hotel encounter; Woman says she was drugged, raped

PHILADELPHIA — A prominent Bill Cosby accuser has filed suit Thursday against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Lili Bernard’s lawsuit comes just before the state’s two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires. Bernard tells The Associated Press she was prompted in part by Cosby’s recent […]
PHILADELPHIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
