Lili Bernard says she suffers panic attacks from alleged Cosby assault

Actress Lili Bernard has sued Bill Cosby for $225 million, alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions starting in 1990. In court documents obtained by TheWrap that were filed Thursday in New Jersey, Bernard alleges that she first encountered Cosby on the set of “The Cosby Show,” where the comedian offered to mentor her acting career. The suit details how over the next several weeks, Cosby sought information about her life and promised to “feature her in a principle speaking role on ‘The Cosby Show'” if she “worked hard and followed his directions.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO