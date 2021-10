MEXICO CITY—One of Mexico's most famous rappers, El Millonario, has been arrested for murder. Authorities allege that César Suárez, aka Millonario, was involved in the death of a 29-year-old male on the outskirts of the northern Mexican city of Monterrey in July. Little information has been released about the crime but the Nuevo Leon State Attorney General's office stated in an announcement that the deceased male died of blunt force trauma to the head.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO