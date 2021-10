Welcome to the DISNEY Reporter! Every week, Mr. DAPs covers the top five stories of the week from Disney and geek news. This week, there was a lot to choose from!. Things start out at the Disneyland Resort where the Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe is now open. It opened this week and has merchandise for Christmas and many other holidays throughout the years. Over at Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is returning on January 14th. It will continue on through February 21, 2022. Are you excited for it?

