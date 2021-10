COVID protection is just a shot away for those attending the Rolling Stones concert in Minneapolis this Sunday. If you haven't had your COVID vaccine yet, or if you're Waiting on a Friend to get theirs, the State of Minnesota has announced it'll hosting a vaccination clinic outside U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday, Oct. 24, as tens of thousands prepare to see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards et. al strut their stuff.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO