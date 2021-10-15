CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lili Bernard says she suffers panic attacks from alleged Cosby assault

Argus Observer Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Lili Bernard and her lawyers, Jordan Merson...

www.argusobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Lili Bernard: What to Know About the 'Cosby Show' Actress Who's Suing Bill Cosby

Actress Lili Bernard filed a civil lawsuit against Bill Cosby Thursday, accusing the comedian of drugging and raping her at the Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City in 1990. Bernard, who is also an artist, appeared in a 1992 episode of The Cosby Show, as well as a 1994 episode of Seinfeld. She claims Cosby promised to help her acting career if she went to Atlantic City with him. Cosby denied the allegations through his representative.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bill Cosby Sued By Alleged Victim Who Claims He Assaulted Her In 1990

He may have been released from prison due to a prosecution error, but Bill Cosby has several legal battles ahead of him. The entertainment legend has been facing off against accusations of sexual misconduct, sexual assault, rape, and drugging women. Throughout the years, dozens of women have come forward with their stories, and with each new tale, Cosby has maintained his innocence.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Los Angeles

Bill Cosby Accuser Lili Bernard Sues in NJ Civil Court, Alleging Rape

One of Bill Cosby’s accusers is now suing him in New Jersey civil court, months after Pennsylvania’s high court threw out his sexual assault conviction on a technicality. The lawsuit alleges Cosby drugged and raped Lili Bernard in New Jersey in 1990 after offering to feature the young actress on his hit television program, “The Cosby Show.” Bernard filed the suit following a New Jersey law that gives sexual abuse survivors a two-year window to bring civil claims against their alleged abusers, regardless of when the abuse took place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
TheDailyBeast

Bill Cosby Hit With Civil Suit From Rape Accuser

One of Bill Cosby’s alleged rape victims has filed a civil lawsuit, alleging the comedian drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in August 1990. Lili Bernard, who guest-starred on The Cosby Show, alleges Cosby coaxed her to Atlantic City as a young actress under the guise of a “mentoring relationship” and offers to be featured on the hit NBC show. There, he gave her a non-alcohol drink that made her pass out; she woke up with a naked Cosby on top of her, she alleges. “I have waited a long time to be able to pursue my case in court, and I look forward to being heard and to hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me,” Bernard said in a statement on Thursday. “Although it occurred long ago, I still live with the fear, pain, and shame every day of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

‘I Suffer PTSD’: Actress Sues Bill Cosby, Alleging He Drugged and Raped Her

Actress Lily Bernard filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against comedian Bill Cosby on Thursday, alleging that he drugged and raped her in 1990. “It’s surreal, it’s empowering. I’m grateful to my attorneys, to the activists, legislators and governor of New Jersey for allowing me this opportunity to hold Bill Cosby accountable for the life-altering sexual crimes he inflicted upon me,” said Bernard, sitting in between her two attorneys, on CNN Newsroom on Friday. “I’m grateful that I’m going to be able to present my evidence, testimony and witnesses in a court of law, and I’m hoping that my case will inspire other states to also pass the Adult Survivors Act so that other survivors across the nation can see their day in court and clearly since only 2 percent of rapists ever see a day behind bars, that evidence is that our criminal justice system is stacked against survivors.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panic Attacks#Lawyers
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Mother and boyfriend accused of covering up disappearance of missing New Hampshire boy, 5 - who was last seen six month ago - are arraigned in a Bronx courtroom before being extradited

The mother of a missing New Hampshire boy, 5, and her boyfriend were charged with covering up the boy's disappearance in a Bronx courtroom before the pair were extradited to their home state. Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and 30-year-old Joseph Stapf were charged on Sunday with child endangerment and witness...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
thatgrapejuice.net

R. Kelly Reacts to GUILTY Verdict: “I Will Prove My Innocence”

For many, R. Kelly’s conviction on all 9 counts of racketeering this week was a case of justice being served. However, the disgraced singer is vowing to fight for his freedom – despite facing life in prison. Full story below…. Kelly, who has been convicted for a decades-long scheme to...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya facing 20 years in prison for alleged stabbing

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya (Iyanna), is facing some severe legal punishments for her involvement in an alleged stabbing. Yaya, 21, was arrested on April 4, 2020 after an alleged incident involving her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend. Yaya’s boyfriend is rapper Youngboy, who also has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Lapattra Jacobs. Yaya...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy