Coldplay Explores Both Pop and the Cosmos in Uneven Concept Album 'Music of the Spheres': Review

By Mike Wass
New Haven Register
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColdplay doesn’t jump the shark on “Music of the Spheres,” but the British rockers come uncomfortably close. A concept album about a fictional planetary system called The Spheres, the space opera is an uneven mix of synth-drenched power-pop, cosmic interludes (the band goes as far as inventing alien languages) and surprisingly...

www.nhregister.com

Billboard

Coldplay Teases 'Music of the Spheres' Release With Mysterious Lyrics Billboard

Coldplay is gearing up to release its ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, on Friday (Oct. 15). To build anticipation, the band placed a billboard to tease their upcoming record -- much like Drake and Adele's recent promotional moves -- in London with lyrics from "Biutyful," the eighth track from the album.
Person
Imogen Heap
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Max Martin
Person
Jacob Collier
Rihanna
Rihanna
theartsdesk.com

Album: Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres

Swedish pop producer Max Martin (The Weeknd, Taylor Swift) gives Music of the Spheres a contemporary, EDM-pumped veneer, with further demographic-heat-seeking pacts with Selena Gomez and K-pop stars BTS. But this ninth album merely deepens the band’s failure to find hard edges to their soft rock, or root their healing...
mix929.com

Coldplay announces Music of the Spheres stadium tour for 2022

Coldplay‘s new album Music of the Spheres is out tomorrow, and they’ve just announced a tour to go along with it. The Music of the Spheres stadium tour will kick off with the group’s first-ever show in Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and then travel to the Dominican Republic and Mexico before reaching the U.S., starting with an April 26 date in Los Angeles, CA. That U.S. leg of the tour will wrap June 14 in Tampa, FL, after which the band heads to Europe and the U.K. More dates will be announced soon.
Audacy

First Impression: Coldplay, 'Music of the Spheres'

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, the band’s ninth studio album, is an extension of Chris Martin’s own euphoria packaged into 12 tracks containing messages from a higher power. After what feels like unending drudgery since March 2020, the new pop-rock album aims to refuse pain, looking towards the heavens for...
EW.com

Coldplay of the cosmos

When Coldplay first formed, Chris Martin — the band's typically earnest and unassuming frontman — scoffed at the notion of one day working with the prolific pop-music producer Max Martin. "Like, 'We're never going to work with someone like that,'" the singer recalls on a recent afternoon in Malibu. "No way."
Billboard

Coldplay’s 'Music Of The Spheres' Is Spinning: Stream it Now

Coldplay's career keeps on spinning with the release today (Oct. 15) of Music Of The Spheres, their ninth studio album. At the stroke of midnight, the British alternative rock outfit dropped Spheres, spanning 12 songs including the previously-released tunes "Higher Power," "Coloratura" and "My Universe." Last week, Coldplay blasted onto...
Daily Herald

Music review: K-pop ENHYPEN's debut album is a joyful delight

"Dimension: Dilemma" by ENHYPEN (BELIFT) ENHYPEN takes its own advice seriously. Track "Go Big or Go Home" could very well describe the K-pop group's attitude to its first studio album, "Dimension: Dilemma." Its understated musical vibe belies its flawlessness and impact. The septet's highly anticipated first full record (they have...
The Independent

Coldplay tour 2022: How to get tickets for the Music of the Spheres world tour

Following on from the release of their ninth album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay are set to embark on a global tour next year. The Music of the Spheres tour will see the British band perform in many countries across the world, including a number of dates in the UK.In 2019, frontman Chris Martin said that the band would not tour until they found an environmentally sustainable way of doing so.You can find a breakdown of the eco-friendly adjustments made for the forthcoming tour here.Coldplay’s 2022 tour kicks off in March with dates in Central America, followed by the US, before moving on to Europe.The band are playing a number of dates in the UK: three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium (12, 13 and 16 August) and Glasgow’s Hampden Park (23 August).Tickets will be on sale here from 10.00am on Friday 22 October.It is not yet known how much tickets will cost.Earlier this week, Martin announced that Coldplay will stop releasing new music after their 12th studio album. While that only leaves room for three more releases from the “Violet Hill” hitmakers, Martin stipulated that they could continue to perform live afterwards.
officialcharts.com

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres set to become the band's ninth Number 1 album with big midweek sales

Coldplay are kicking off a bumper quarter four schedule in impressive fashion this week, with Music of the Spheres on course to enter the Official Albums Chart at Number 1. Over the coming weeks, brand new albums by Adele, Ed Sheeran and ABBA will turn 2021 into the hottest Christmas release line-up for many years - and Coldplay's ninth album has well and truly kicked the season off, after shifting more than 81,000 chart sales over the weekend to lead an all-new Top 6 in today's Official Chart Update.
Billboard

Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' Makes Fast Start In U.K. Chart Race

Coldplay is on a streak of eight-for-eight albums chart crowns, dating back to 2000’s Parachutes. Music of the Spheres, the followup to 2019’s Everyday Life, which notched almost 81,000 combined units in its first week, should give Chris Martin and Co. a ninth leader. Coldplay’s latest leads an all-new top...
Technician Online

Coldplay enters new musical orbit with ‘Music of the Spheres’

Whether you miss the original rock roots of Coldplay, enjoy their newer pop anthems or just don’t care about the British band at all, there is something for everyone on its new album “Music of the Spheres.” Released Oct. 15, the 12-track album pulls together ‘80s synthesizers, edgy guitar riffs and melodic harmonies to create an album with an otherworldly sound.
Cornell Daily Sun

‘Music of the Spheres:’ Coldplay’s Foray into Outer Space

Over the course of their 20-year career, Coldplay has morphed from Britain’s alternative rock staple into the latest representation of pop music’s new trajectory. On their latest studio album, Music of the Spheres, released Friday, Oct. 15 (and indubitably overshadowed by the reemergence of Adele), the band fully embraces the synth-pop they’ve dabbled with on past albums, such as 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams. Following suit in a string of concept albums, the band has this time embraced outer space, the inspiration for which lead singer Chris Martin has attributed to the Star Wars franchise.
Variety

DoYouRemember?

Variety

