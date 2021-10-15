CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans WR Julio Jones to return from two-game absence vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday night

By Turron Davenport
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will have wide receiver Julio Jones back in the lineup when they face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football next week. Jones spoke to the media on Friday and said he plans to play in Week 6...

