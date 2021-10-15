Tennessee Titans WR Julio Jones to return from two-game absence vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday night

The Tennessee Titans have been snakebitten by injuries throughout this season, and they got hit by several more on Monday night. Cornerback Caleb Farley, who dealt with knee and back injuries in college which caused him to slip down draft boards and fall to the Titans at No. 22 overall, injured his knee and was quickly ruled out for the game. The Titans had already put cornerback Kristian Fulton on injured reserve before the game, knocking him out for at least the next three weeks, so they are getting ever thinner at the cornerback spot.

