Tennessee Titans WR Julio Jones to return from two-game absence vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday night

NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night at Nissan Stadium. When the Titans traded for seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones, fans envisioned a dynamic duo of Jones and fellow receiver A.J. Brown. So far, the pairing hasn't produced consistent results together. Now, after both players were slowed by hamstring injuries, they're set to be back on the field at the same time for the first time since the team's September 26 game against the Colts. If all goes well, Tennessee's receiving corps will be back at full strength, with Brown and Jones, along with Marcus Johnson, who returned last week after starting the season on Injured Reserve. Chester Rogers was limited in practices with a groin injury. Against a tough Bills secondary, these guys will need to make plays.
