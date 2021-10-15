Chicago pumpkin patch guide 2021: From roadside stands to U-pick farms with corn mazes, here are 50 places to find gourds this fall

The Tilsey Barn, right, is on the site of Konow Farms in Homer Glen on Oct. 13, 2010. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune

It doesn’t feel like fall in Chicago until a visit has been made to one of the area’s many pumpkin stands, farms or U-pick patches.

These listings feature a variety of activities including hayrides, carnival rides, haunted houses, corn mazes, photo opportunities and food, of course. Each has its own take on the season. Navigate our list using the map or listings to find one near you — or far away, if you’re looking to make a drive out of it.

Abbey Farms

2855 Hart Road, Aurora (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 39

630-966-7775

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday Admission: $22 (ages 3 and older). Purchase online and receive a $4 per ticket discount.

$22 (ages 3 and older). Purchase online and receive a $4 per ticket discount. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available.

Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available. Pumpkin prices: $5-$15, depending on size and pumpkin variety.

$5-$15, depending on size and pumpkin variety. Attractions: Two dozen attractions, including zip lines, jumping pillow, bouncing cow train, human hamster race, corn cannon and mega-drop slide. On weekends, there is a petting zoo, and a craft beer and wine tent with live music.

All Seasons Orchard

14510 Illinois Route 176, Woodstock (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 65

815-338-5637

Website

Open through: Oct. 31.

Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $12 Monday-Friday; $17 Saturday-Sunday (age 3 and older) for barnyard ticket.

$12 Monday-Friday; $17 Saturday-Sunday (age 3 and older) for barnyard ticket. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes, with purchase of barnyard ticket.

Yes, with purchase of barnyard ticket. Pumpkin prices: Cost is in addition to admission. Prices available on site. Prepicked pumpkins available in farm market, which requires no ticket for admission.

Cost is in addition to admission. Prices available on site. Prepicked pumpkins available in farm market, which requires no ticket for admission. Attractions: More than 30 activities available with the purchase of a barnyard ticket.

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm

13341 W. 151st St., Homer Glen (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 30

708-301-3276

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m, Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday

11 a.m.-8:30 p.m, Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday Admission: $18.88-$29.99, depending on date of visit . Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Admission includes unlimited access to 14 attractions (except pony rides).

$18.88-$29.99, depending on date of visit . Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Admission includes unlimited access to 14 attractions (except pony rides). Pick-your-own pumpkin: No, but large piles of prepicked pumpkins throughout the grounds.

No, but large piles of prepicked pumpkins throughout the grounds. Pumpkin prices: 49 cents per pound, standard orange pumpkins; 69 cents per pound, specialty varieties.

49 cents per pound, standard orange pumpkins; 69 cents per pound, specialty varieties. Attractions: More than 20, from train rides and a petting zoo to a 90-foot fun slide and a frog hopper. Watch pig races and rooster rodeos, mine for gemstones and arrowheads, or check out the haunted barn or Little House on the Scary for Halloween fun.

Benoit Greenhouses

568 N. 2750 E. Road, Kankakee (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 60

815-939-1992

Website

Open through: Oct. 30

Oct. 30 Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No.

No. Pumpkin prices: $4-$10, based on size. Specialty pumpkins, gourds and corn start at 99 cents up to $7.49.

$4-$10, based on size. Specialty pumpkins, gourds and corn start at 99 cents up to $7.49. Attractions: Farm animals, games for kids and a corn maze.

Brightonwoods Orchard

1072 288th Ave., Burlington, Wisconsin (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 73

262-878-3000

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., daily

9 a.m.-5 p.m., daily Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No, but prepicked pumpkins are available.

No, but prepicked pumpkins are available. Pumpkin prices: $1-$10, based on size.

$1-$10, based on size. Attractions: 2 miles of walking trails, a treehouse for kids and a neighboring craft cidery and distillery called AeppelTreow.

Bronkberry Farms

18061 South Bronk Road, Plainfield (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 42

815-436-6967

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes.

Yes. Pumpkin prices: $1-$75, based on size.

$1-$75, based on size. Attractions: Hayrack rides, farm animals, garden center store with fall decorations, gifts, canned items, pies, caramel apples and donuts.

Cody’s Farm & Orchard

19502 River Road, Marengo (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 66

815-568-7976

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily Admission: No fee. $6 wristband includes access to attractions including corn maze, barrel rides, pedal tractor track, rubber duck races and more.

No fee. $6 wristband includes access to attractions including corn maze, barrel rides, pedal tractor track, rubber duck races and more. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends only. Prepicked pumpkins also available.

Yes, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends only. Prepicked pumpkins also available. Pumpkin prices: $8 any size, if picked in the field. $8-$50 for prepicked pumpkins, based on size.

$8 any size, if picked in the field. $8-$50 for prepicked pumpkins, based on size. Attractions: 5-acre corn maze, barrel rides, rubber duck races, pedal tractor track. Also a free kids play area that includes a tractor in the ground, corn box, farm animals to visit including pigs, dairy calves, sheep, rabbits and goats.

Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest

1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 31

630-665-5534

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., daily

9 a.m.-5 p.m., daily Admission: Free, Wheaton residents and children (17 years and younger); $7-$8, nonresident adults (age 18 and older). Tickets must be reserved online in advance . No tickets are available at the zoo.

Free, Wheaton residents and children (17 years and younger); $7-$8, nonresident adults (age 18 and older). Tickets must be reserved online in advance . No tickets are available at the zoo. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No.

No. Pumpkin prices: Vary based on size.

Vary based on size. Attractions: Children’s rides are available for an additional fee.

Crosswind Farms

14435 W. Manhattan-Monee Road, Manhattan (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 46

708-567-9090

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins, corn and straw available in store.

No. Prepicked pumpkins, corn and straw available in store. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Concord grape picking (weekdays only), scarecrow stuffing station ($4), corn pit ($4). Animals available to feed (weekends only).

Dave’s Pumpkins

9112 Algonquin Road, Huntley (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 55

847-217-7767

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., daily. Attractions open Thursday-Sunday.

8 a.m.-8 p.m., daily. Attractions open Thursday-Sunday. Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: $8, any size.

$8, any size. Attractions: Haunted hayride ($5), antique pedal tractors, mini corn maze, pumpkin bowling and cider donuts.

DeLair’s Cornstalk Farm

13901 Wolf Road, Orland Park (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 27

708-785-9532

Website

Open through: Oct. 25

Oct. 25 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Personalized pumpkins hand-painted by Kathy DeLair; craft barn features crafts, cornstalks, homemade jellies, apples, gourds and straw for sale. Corn maze is closed this season.

Didier Farms

16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 34

847-634-3291

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily Admission: No fee, but some attractions require purchase of tickets.

No fee, but some attractions require purchase of tickets. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Animal land zoo, rides, burlap slide, concessions, pig races (weekends only), baby chicks in education barn.

Dollinger Family Farm

7420 E. Hansel Road, Channahon (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 53

815-467-4698

Website

Open through: Oct. 30

Oct. 30 Hours: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., daily

10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., daily Admission: No fee, but some rides charge admission.

No fee, but some rides charge admission. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: 75 cents, gourds and mini pumpkins; $3.75, pie pumpkins; $4 and up, specialty pumpkins.

75 cents, gourds and mini pumpkins; $3.75, pie pumpkins; $4 and up, specialty pumpkins. Attractions: Two playgrounds, corn bin, animals, bee barn (daily); train rides, face painting, hayrides and corn maze (weekends).

Elegant Farmer

1545 Main St., Mukwonago, Wisconsin (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 93

262-363-6770

Website

Open through: Oct. 24

Oct. 24 Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday (pumpkin patch only); 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily (market)

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday (pumpkin patch only); 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily (market) Admission: No fee, but some attractions require an additional fee.

No fee, but some attractions require an additional fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available.

Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available. Pumpkin prices: $3-$10, depending on size.

$3-$10, depending on size. Attractions: Hayrides, corn maze, train rides, pony rides, apple picking, cafe and market, which is home of the award-winning apple pie baked in a paper bag.

Goebbert’s Farm & Garden Center

40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 34

847-428-6727

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily Admission: $20 on weekends (age 3 and older).

$20 on weekends (age 3 and older). Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: $4.99-$30; price marked by color of dot.

$4.99-$30; price marked by color of dot. Attractions: A haunted house and weekend magic shows lend a spirited air to fall festivities, while kids can partake in pony rides, pig races, gem mining and a corn maze. Other features include a giraffe barn, interactive tractors and a cow train.

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard

42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 50

847-464-5952

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily Admission: $17, Monday-Friday; $20, Saturday-Sunday (age 3 and older).

$17, Monday-Friday; $20, Saturday-Sunday (age 3 and older). Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes.

Yes. Pumpkin prices: Up to $8.99, priced by size.

Up to $8.99, priced by size. Attractions: Take a spin on pedal karts or the carousel, climb a tire mountain or enjoy a wagon ride. There’s also a pumpkin-eating dinosaur, train ride, haunted mansion and animal land.

Harms Farm Market & Garden Center

4727 W. Crystal Lake Road, McHenry (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 57

815-385-5385

Website

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily.

9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

Heap’s Giant Pumpkin Farm

4853 US Highway 52, Minooka (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 51

815-475-7373

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday

10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday Admission: $6, Monday-Thursday; $8, Friday-Sunday (age 3 and older).

$6, Monday-Thursday; $8, Friday-Sunday (age 3 and older). Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available.

Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available. Pumpkin prices: Varies based on size.

Varies based on size. Attractions: Three playground areas, straw and corn bin barn, Oliver Express train and giant farm slide.

Honey Hill Orchard

11783 Waterman Road, Waterman (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 65

815-264-3337

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., daily

9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., daily Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes, ends at 4:30 p.m. daily.

Yes, ends at 4:30 p.m. daily. Pumpkin prices: Varies based on size.

Varies based on size. Attractions: Apple orchard, bakery, petting zoo, straw maze.

Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up

1465 N. Elston Ave., Chicago (Map)

312-850-8188

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 4-9 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday (timed entry).

4-9 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon-9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday (timed entry). Admission: $30-$39 with add-ons extra. Ticket required for ages 5 and older. Timed-entry tickets available for purchase in advance online.

$30-$39 with add-ons extra. Ticket required for ages 5 and older. Timed-entry tickets available for purchase in advance online. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Pre-picked pumpkins available.

No. Pre-picked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Corn maze, ax throwing, carnival games, fortunetellers, photo opportunities, food and full bar on 2 acres on Goose Island.

Jerry Smith Farm

7150 18th St. (Highway L), Kenosha, Wisconsin (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 68

262-221-9876

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., daily (paid activity area is open 4-8 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday).

8 a.m.-8 p.m., daily (paid activity area is open 4-8 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday). Admission: $6 for paid activity area, Monday-Friday; $11, Saturday-Sunday (age 3 and older).

$6 for paid activity area, Monday-Friday; $11, Saturday-Sunday (age 3 and older). Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Petting zoo, giant bounce pad, 6-acre corn maze, concessions, hayrides, tire mountain, play areas and animal encounters with a zebra, skunk, kangaroo or armadillo (additional fee).

Johansen Farms

710 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 32

630-759-8711

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.6 p.m., daily

9 a.m.6 p.m., daily Admission: $12.95, Monday-Friday; $17.95, Saturday-Sunday (age 2 and older). Discount for seniors (age 62 and older). No admission fee to enter pumpkin patch.

$12.95, Monday-Friday; $17.95, Saturday-Sunday (age 2 and older). Discount for seniors (age 62 and older). No admission fee to enter pumpkin patch. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes.

Yes. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Petting zoo, nine-hole miniature golf course, pony, hay and train rides, two-story air slides, corn maze, toddler area and sports zone. All included with admission fee.

Johnson’s Pumpkin Stand & Corn Maze

1502 W. Motel Road, Sycamore (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 69

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily Admission: No.

No. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: Priced by size.

Priced by size. Attractions: 6-acre corn maze ($7) and 1-acre corn maze ($4).

Jonamac Orchard

19412 Shabbona Road, Malta (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 70

815-825-2158

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., daily

9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., daily Admission: $6 (age 3 and older). Other activities require tokens. Tickets can be purchased in advance online .

$6 (age 3 and older). Other activities require tokens. Tickets can be purchased in advance online . Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available.

Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available. Pumpkin prices: $10 for one pumpkin; $20 for three pumpkins.

$10 for one pumpkin; $20 for three pumpkins. Attractions: New corn crib play barn, hayrides (weekends only), barnyard play area, jumping pillow, petting zoo, corn maze, pumpkin house, cider house tasting room.

Keller’s Farmstand

2500 Johnson Road, Oswego (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 44

630-219-8194

Website

Open through: Oct. 30

Oct. 30 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily Admission: $13 (age 5 and older). Includes corn maze, farmland play area with tractors, pedal go-cart tracks and climbing structures. No fee to enter pick-your-own or prepicked pumpkin patches. Discounted tickets are available online for advance purchase .

$13 (age 5 and older). Includes corn maze, farmland play area with tractors, pedal go-cart tracks and climbing structures. No fee to enter pick-your-own or prepicked pumpkin patches. Discounted tickets are available online for advance purchase . Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available.

Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available. Pumpkin prices: $2.50, pie pumpkin; $7.50, all other pumpkins.

$2.50, pie pumpkin; $7.50, all other pumpkins. Attractions: 8-acre corn maze, play area for kids, wagon ride, apple orchard and farm stand.

Konow’s Corn Maze

16849 S. Cedar Road, Homer Glen (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 36

708-301-8845

Website

Open through: Oct. 30

Oct. 30 Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday; closed Tuesday; 2-8 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday.

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday; closed Tuesday; 2-8 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday. Admission: $12, Monday-Friday; $15, Saturday-Sunday (age 3 and older).

$12, Monday-Friday; $15, Saturday-Sunday (age 3 and older). Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Visit an animal barn or wander through corn mazes that are 3.4 miles and a half-mile in size; enjoy weekend pony rides, live music and magician shows. Pets are welcome.

Kroll’s Fall Harvest Farm

13236 W. Town Line Road, Waukegan (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 44

847-662-5733

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday; 1-8 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday.

10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday; 1-8 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday. Admission: $10, weekends only (age 3 and older). Attractions priced separately on weekdays. Tickets available for advance purchase online.

$10, weekends only (age 3 and older). Attractions priced separately on weekdays. Tickets available for advance purchase online. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: $1-$50, priced by size.

$1-$50, priced by size. Attractions: Corn maze, hayrides, petting zoo, concessions, gift shop.

Kuipers Family Farm

1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 56

815-827-5200

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday.

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday. Admission: $19.99, weekdays; $22.99 weekends (age 3 and older). Fee includes pumpkin. Tickets can be purchased in advance online .

$19.99, weekdays; $22.99 weekends (age 3 and older). Fee includes pumpkin. Tickets can be purchased in advance online . Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes.

Yes. Pumpkin prices: $5.99-$17.99, based on size.

$5.99-$17.99, based on size. Attractions: Along with a new low-ropes course, climb onto a jumping pillow and tire mountain or enjoy a weekend pig race. Wander through a bale maze and haunted forest, catch a game of giant checkers and visit with farm animals.

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest

2001 N. Clark St., Chicago (Map)

312-742-2000

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., daily

10 a.m.-5 p.m., daily Admission: No fee, but some attractions require tickets ($3 each).

No fee, but some attractions require tickets ($3 each). Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: $1.99, mini pumpkins; $4.99, pie pumpkins; $6.99, medium pumpkins; $14.99, specialty pumpkins.

$1.99, mini pumpkins; $4.99, pie pumpkins; $6.99, medium pumpkins; $14.99, specialty pumpkins. Attractions: Carousel, train ride, pumpkin walk, food and bar.

Odyssey Fun Farm

18900 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 30

708-429-3800

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily Admission: $22, Monday-Friday; $24, Saturday-Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance online .

$22, Monday-Friday; $24, Saturday-Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance online . Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. $2-$15 additional fee.

Yes. $2-$15 additional fee. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Hayrides, cow train, giant inflatable pillow, duck races, rope maze, hay pyramid, barnyard zoo. Zip lines, pony rides and paintball shooting gallery additional fee.

Patch 22

15900 W. Kelly Road, Wadsworth (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 50

847-336-0120

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday Admission: $10 parking fee includes admission for everyone inside the vehicle.

$10 parking fee includes admission for everyone inside the vehicle. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Petting farm, hayrides ($3), pony rides ($10 for 20 minutes), spooky hayloft for kids ($2), farm store selling cornstalks, hay bales, gourds, ornamental corn, taffy apples and refreshments.

Pioneer Farm

17N400 Big Timber Road, Hampshire (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 55

847-683-2863

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., daily

8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., daily Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available.

Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available. Pumpkin prices: 50 cents per pound.

50 cents per pound. Attractions: Farm animals and store selling broom and ornamental corn, popcorn and winter squash.

Puckerville Farms

13332 Bell Road, Lemont (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 28

708-508-0906

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., daily.

10 a.m.-7 p.m., daily. Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes.

Yes. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Prepicked pumpkins, cornstalks and hay bales also available.

Richardson Adventure Farm

909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 65

815-675-9729

Website

Open through: Nov. 7

Nov. 7 Hours: 3-9 p.m., Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday; noon-9 p.m., Sunday.

3-9 p.m., Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday; noon-9 p.m., Sunday. Admission: $18-$22, adults; $15-$18, kids. Tickets can be purchased in advance online .

$18-$22, adults; $15-$18, kids. Tickets can be purchased in advance online . Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available.

Yes. Prepicked pumpkins also available. Pumpkin prices: 45 cents per pound.

45 cents per pound. Attractions: Meander through a 28-acre corn maze and enjoy train rides, a carousel and pedal carts. There’s also a climbing tree, a 100-foot-long slide, weekend races and an animal barn. Zip lines, tubing slide, extreme air bounce and pumpkin chuckin’ are also available for an additional fee.

Royal Oak Farm Orchard

15908 Hebron Road, Harvard (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 77

815-648-4141

Website

Open through: While supplies last.

While supplies last. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday.

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Admission: $7 (age 4 and older). Includes a pumpkin of any size from the patch.

$7 (age 4 and older). Includes a pumpkin of any size from the patch. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Prepicked pumpkins are available daily in the harvest barn.

Yes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Prepicked pumpkins are available daily in the harvest barn. Pumpkin prices: Priced by size and variety.

Priced by size and variety. Attractions: Visit the country’s only apple tree maze, a pollination garden and a petting zoo. Other features include a train ride, carousel, barrel train, bakery and large playground.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm

17250 Weber Road, Lockport (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 38

815-741-2693

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily

10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily Admission: $24.95-$31.95 (age 3 and older). Tickets are available for advance purchase online. Discount available online.

$24.95-$31.95 (age 3 and older). Tickets are available for advance purchase online. Discount available online. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes.

Yes. Pumpkin prices: Sold by the pound.

Sold by the pound. Attractions: Kids can explore a pirate-themed play area, zip lines and a climbing web. Learn about bee hives or take a ride on a wagon or army truck before chowing down on apple cider donuts. Some attractions only available weekends. Paintball shooting gallery and gem mining are an additional fee.

Sonny Acres Farm

29W310 North Ave., West Chicago (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 37

630-231-3859

Website

Open through: Through Oct. 31

Through Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday.

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday. Admission: $25, unlimited access wristband for attractions Tuesday-Thursday; tickets Friday-Sunday.

$25, unlimited access wristband for attractions Tuesday-Thursday; tickets Friday-Sunday. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: By weight.

By weight. Attractions: Petting zoo, pony rides, concessions, haunted hayride, train ride, jumping pillow, haunted barn, daytime spooky shed; store selling local honey, fruit butters, salsa and more.

Stade’s Farm & Market

3709 Miller Road, McHenry (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 60

815-675-6396

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Farm market is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily.

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Farm market is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily. Admission: $18 for 40 attractions.

$18 for 40 attractions. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday.

Yes. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday. Pumpkin prices: $8 for pumpkins from the 30-acre patch (includes free hayride). Prepicked pumpkins are priced by size.

$8 for pumpkins from the 30-acre patch (includes free hayride). Prepicked pumpkins are priced by size. Attractions: Pumpkin cannon demonstrations provide a thrill, while a day can easily be filled with apple picking, wandering through a corn maze and enjoying a petting zoo. A Ferris wheel, pedal cars, a barrel train and a carousel offer added amusement, and an open-air worship service takes place Sunday mornings.

Sugar Grove Pumpkin Farm

4S041 Merrill Road, Sugar Grove (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 47

Website

Open through: Oct. 30.

Oct. 30. Hours: Noon-6 p.m., Wednesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

Noon-6 p.m., Wednesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: Varies. More than 100 pumpkin and gourd varieties available.

Varies. More than 100 pumpkin and gourd varieties available. Attractions: Corn maze, straw mound and tunnel, witch hat ring toss, carpet ball, yard Jenga, Little Tikes vehicles, toddler play houses.

The Children’s Farm at The Center

12700 Southwest Highway, Palos Park (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 25

708-361-3650

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday-Sunday

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday-Sunday Admission: $10 (age 2 and older). Include attractions and walking trails.

$10 (age 2 and older). Include attractions and walking trails. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes.

Yes. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Barns tours, animal farm, hay rack rides, concessions. Mini pumpkins, carving tools, straw bales, corn stalks, local honey, meats available at farm stand.

The Enchanted Valley Farm

31853 Glidden Road, Kingston (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 77

815-757-3701

Website

Open through: Oct. 30

Oct. 30 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily (self-serve stand weekdays)

9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily (self-serve stand weekdays) Admission: No fee.

No fee. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins and gourds available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins and gourds available. Pumpkin prices: $1-$10. Based on size and variety.

$1-$10. Based on size and variety. Attractions: Play area with Little Tikes houses, giant Connect Four. Gift shop selling handmade candles, baked goods, natural body care products and work from local artisans is open weekends.

Theis Farm Market

6N953 County Line Road, Maple Park (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 62

815-757-1090

Website

Open through: Oct. 24

Oct. 24 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday Admission: No.

No. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: Varies based on variety.

Varies based on variety. Attractions: Many types of pumpkins, gourds and squash available. Also mums, corn stalks, ornamental corn and homegrown popcorn.

Tom and Zach’s Pumpkin Patch

15725 W. Bruce Road, Lockport (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 36

815-838-6816

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 8 a.m.-dusk, daily

8 a.m.-dusk, daily Admission: No.

No. Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. Wagons and cutters are available.

Yes. Wagons and cutters are available. Pumpkin prices: $1-$7. Cash only.

$1-$7. Cash only. Attractions: Photo props set up for family photos. Other pumpkin varieties, straw bales and corn stalks also sold.

Tom’s Farm Market

10214 Algonquin Road, Huntley (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 56

847-669-3421

Website

Open through: Oct. 31 for pumpkin patch. Store open through December.

Oct. 31 for pumpkin patch. Store open through December. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $8 weekdays, $11 weekends. Discounted tickets are available for purchase in advance online .

$8 weekdays, $11 weekends. Discounted tickets are available for purchase in advance online . Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes.

Yes. Pumpkin prices: 45 cents per pound.

45 cents per pound. Attractions: Straw mound and maze, 6-acre corn maze, climbing spider web, petting zoo, pedal tractor track, climbing tire mound, duck races, wallball games, jumping pillow, corn crib box, basketball and barrel rides (weekends only).

Von Bergen’s Country Market

9805 Illinois Route 173, Hebron (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 73

815-648-2332

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. Market is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily.

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. Market is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily. Admission: $5 weekdays (age 3 and older); $10-$12 weekends (weekend admission includes pumpkin from U-pick field when you turn in your wristband).

$5 weekdays (age 3 and older); $10-$12 weekends (weekend admission includes pumpkin from U-pick field when you turn in your wristband). Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes, weekends only. No wagon ride to the field available weekdays.

Yes, weekends only. No wagon ride to the field available weekdays. Pumpkin prices: $6-$7, regular and specialty pumpkins; $2.50-$3.50, pie pumpkins and winter squash.

$6-$7, regular and specialty pumpkins; $2.50-$3.50, pie pumpkins and winter squash. Attractions: You-pick zinnias and sunflowers, corn maze, CBD hemp field, tire tower, barnyard animals, giant sandbox, truck slide, pumpkin basketball hoops, wooden tractor and bus play set, giant straw bale maze, bunny bin, family games, Crandall’s Lil’ Red Hen and homegrown roasted sweet corn.

Wessel’s Family Farm

2023 Sycamore Road, DeKalb (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 65

815-751-1780

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily.

9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily. Admission: No.

No. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No.

No. Pumpkin prices: Varies.

Varies. Attractions: Pumpkins and mums in a variety of colors.

Wiltse’s Farm

50W379 Illinois Route 38, Maple Park (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 58

815-739-6179

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday. (Pumpkin patch closes one hour prior each day)

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday. (Pumpkin patch closes one hour prior each day) Admission: $3, (age 3 and older)

$3, (age 3 and older) Pick-your-own pumpkin: Yes. $8.50 each or three pumpkins for $22.

Yes. $8.50 each or three pumpkins for $22. Pumpkin prices: $3-$10, for prepicked pumpkins based on size.

$3-$10, for prepicked pumpkins based on size. Attractions: Tractor-pulled wagon ride to pumpkin patch, play area, farm store and photo opps.

Windmill Acres

3361 E. Brunswick Road, Beecher (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 40

708-278-2870

Website

Open through: Oct. 30

Oct. 30 Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday.

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday. Admission: $8, children (age 3 and older); $5.50, adults for unlimited activities.

$8, children (age 3 and older); $5.50, adults for unlimited activities. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: 39 cents per pound, large pumpkins; $2, pie pumpkins; $6, “ugly” pumpkins; two for $1, mini pumpkins.

39 cents per pound, large pumpkins; $2, pie pumpkins; $6, “ugly” pumpkins; two for $1, mini pumpkins. Attractions: Petting zoo, pedal cars, swing lines, spider slider, playground, corn pit, tire swing, barrel rides, obstacle course, corn cannon. Mums, kale, gourds, ornamental corn, corn stalks, straw bales and planters available.

Windy Acres Farm

37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 45

630-232-6429

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily.

9 a.m.-6 p.m., daily. Admission: $15, weekdays (age 2 and older); $17, weekends.

$15, weekdays (age 2 and older); $17, weekends. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: 59 cents per pound.

59 cents per pound. Attractions: Zip lines, jumping pillow, bounce house, petting zoo, miniature golf, cornstalk maze, concessions, bar, bakery, giant playground, hamster wheel, trike track, train ride, apple orchard.

Yaeger’s Farm Market

14643 Illinois Route 38, DeKalb (Map)

Miles from Chicago: 62

815-756-6005

Website

Open through: Oct. 31

Oct. 31 Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday.

11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday. Admission: Donation requested.

Donation requested. Pick-your-own pumpkin: No. Prepicked pumpkins available.

No. Prepicked pumpkins available. Pumpkin prices: $3-$6, regular pumpkins; $4-$6, specialty pumpkins.

$3-$6, regular pumpkins; $4-$6, specialty pumpkins. Attractions: 5-acre corn maze, wooden castle, train, ship, donkey named Spudnik, free hayrides on weekends.

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .