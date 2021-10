Puma hooked up the Nintendo Wire team with a really fantastic pair of their new Animal Crossing-themed Wild Rider Sneakers that just released last month — and we couldn’t be more excited about their arrival! From top to bottom, the shoes are a work of art that celebrate a series we love to our core. Their creamy, natural pastels reflect the aesthetic and feel within New Horizons just perfectly; even the soft fabric used gives off the cozy vibe found in the game. Beyond the the overall look are the intricate details woven into every inch of each shoe, with our personal favorite being the Bells Bag that comes attached to the right shoe. The touch adds a pinch of charm that really elevates the sneakers to a higher level of cute-chic.

