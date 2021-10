The Cincinnati Bengals should have most of their 53-man roster able to play Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions. With D’Ante Smith (knee) set to go on injured reserve, the Bengals have just three other players listed as questionable for Week 6, including running back Joe Mixon (ankle). After barely doing any work leading into last week’s game vs. Green Bay, Mixon got in a limited practice on Wednesday and Friday this week while sitting out Thursday. The expectation is he’ll be active Sunday.

