Lancaster Woman Shariniesha Johnson Last Seen In May

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for help Friday to find a Lancaster woman who was last seen in May.

Shariniesha Quantae Johnson, 22, also goes by Sharon. She was last seen on May 29 in the 44850 block of Sierra Highway in Lancaster. Her family is very concerned about her and is asking for help to find her, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson is described as a 5-foot-tall Black woman, 115 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. A missing person bulletin says she lives a transient lifestyle and includes a photo of her taken in 2019.

Anyone with information about Johnson or her whereabouts can call Detective M. Pereida in the sheriff’s Missing Persons detail at (323) 890-5500.