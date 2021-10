Mark A. Socinski, MD: ALK was initially discovered around 1994 in a patient with large-cell lymphoma. It subsequently was discovered in patients with lung cancer by Japanese investigators in 2007. In terms of normal development, what does ALK normally do? It is believed to play a pivotal role in cellular communication and in the normal development and function of the nervous system, and that's derived from information on animal models in this setting. It's been an interesting journey from that initial description in large cell lymphoma to being part of our standard thinking and our standard evaluation in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

